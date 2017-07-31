501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » White Sox 7, Blue…

White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 11:24 pm 07/31/2017 11:24pm
Share
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Martin c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .226
Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .243
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .300
Morales dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .252
Pearce lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .264
Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Goins ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .208
Pillar cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .245
Barney 2b 4 0 1 3 0 1 .227
Totals 34 6 9 6 3 7
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia lf 3 2 0 0 1 2 .293
Saladino dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Abreu 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .295
Davidson 3b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .239
Moncada 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Sanchez 2b 2 2 2 1 0 0 .261
Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Garcia rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Hanson rf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .240
Engel cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .214
Totals 36 7 10 7 2 6
Toronto 100 203 000—6 9 1
Chicago 000 000 142—7 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Estrada (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Barney (7), Abreu (29). HR_Donaldson (11), off Shields; Martin (11), off Shields; Smoak (30), off Shields; Davidson (22), off Biagini; Sanchez (5), off Tepera. RBIs_Martin (23), Donaldson (31), Smoak (71), Barney 3 (15), Abreu 2 (68), Davidson 3 (51), Hanson (7), Sanchez (26). SB_Garcia (7). SF_Hanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Bautista, Barney 2); Chicago 1 (Garcia). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Chicago 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_Smoak, Goins.

DP_Chicago 2 (Davidson, Abreu), (Sanchez, Anderson, Abreu).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada 7 4 1 1 1 5 101 5.19
Biagini 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 17 5.13
Tepera, H, 11 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.57
Osuna, L, 3-2, BS, 6-32 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 20 2.86
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shields 6 8 6 6 2 6 108 6.19
Goldberg 2 1 0 0 1 1 21 9.53
Beck, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.78

HBP_Osuna (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:01. A_13,023 (40,615).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?