White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Martin c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Pearce lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Carrera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Goins ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Barney 2b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|3
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Saladino dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Davidson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.239
|Moncada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Garcia rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Hanson rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|2
|6
|Toronto
|100
|203
|000—6
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|142—7
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
E_Estrada (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Barney (7), Abreu (29). HR_Donaldson (11), off Shields; Martin (11), off Shields; Smoak (30), off Shields; Davidson (22), off Biagini; Sanchez (5), off Tepera. RBIs_Martin (23), Donaldson (31), Smoak (71), Barney 3 (15), Abreu 2 (68), Davidson 3 (51), Hanson (7), Sanchez (26). SB_Garcia (7). SF_Hanson.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Bautista, Barney 2); Chicago 1 (Garcia). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Chicago 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_Smoak, Goins.
DP_Chicago 2 (Davidson, Abreu), (Sanchez, Anderson, Abreu).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|101
|5.19
|Biagini
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|5.13
|Tepera, H, 11
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.57
|Osuna, L, 3-2, BS, 6-32
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|2.86
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shields
|6
|8
|6
|6
|2
|6
|108
|6.19
|Goldberg
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|9.53
|Beck, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.78
HBP_Osuna (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:01. A_13,023 (40,615).
