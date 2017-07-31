White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bautista rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Martin c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .226 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .243 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .300 Morales dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .252 Pearce lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .264 Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Goins ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .208 Pillar cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .245 Barney 2b 4 0 1 3 0 1 .227 Totals 34 6 9 6 3 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia lf 3 2 0 0 1 2 .293 Saladino dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Abreu 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .295 Davidson 3b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .239 Moncada 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Sanchez 2b 2 2 2 1 0 0 .261 Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Garcia rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Hanson rf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .240 Engel cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .214 Totals 36 7 10 7 2 6

Toronto 100 203 000—6 9 1 Chicago 000 000 142—7 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Estrada (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Barney (7), Abreu (29). HR_Donaldson (11), off Shields; Martin (11), off Shields; Smoak (30), off Shields; Davidson (22), off Biagini; Sanchez (5), off Tepera. RBIs_Martin (23), Donaldson (31), Smoak (71), Barney 3 (15), Abreu 2 (68), Davidson 3 (51), Hanson (7), Sanchez (26). SB_Garcia (7). SF_Hanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Bautista, Barney 2); Chicago 1 (Garcia). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Chicago 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_Smoak, Goins.

DP_Chicago 2 (Davidson, Abreu), (Sanchez, Anderson, Abreu).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada 7 4 1 1 1 5 101 5.19 Biagini 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 17 5.13 Tepera, H, 11 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.57 Osuna, L, 3-2, BS, 6-32 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 20 2.86 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shields 6 8 6 6 2 6 108 6.19 Goldberg 2 1 0 0 1 1 21 9.53 Beck, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.78

HBP_Osuna (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:01. A_13,023 (40,615).

