White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Btsta rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sladino dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dvidson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Moncada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Carrera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goins ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Andrs ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Barney 2b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Hanson rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Toronto
|100
|203
|000—6
|Chicago
|000
|000
|142—7
E_Estrada (1). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Barney (7), Abreu (29). HR_R.Martin (11), Donaldson (11), Smoak (30), Davidson (22), Y.Sanchez (5). SB_L.Garcia (7). SF_Hanson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Estrada
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Biagini
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Tepera H,11
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Osuna L,3-2 BS,6
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Shields
|6
|8
|6
|6
|2
|6
|Goldberg
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Beck W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Osuna (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:01. A_13,023 (40,615).
