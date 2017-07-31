501.5
White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 11:24 pm 07/31/2017 11:24pm
Toronto Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Btsta rf 5 0 0 0 L.Grcia lf 3 2 0 0
R.Mrtin c 4 1 1 1 Sladino dh 5 0 0 0
Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 1 Abreu 1b 5 1 2 2
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 Dvidson 3b 4 1 2 3
Morales dh 4 1 2 0 Moncada 2b 2 0 0 0
Pearce lf 2 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 2 2 2 1
Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 0 1 0
Goins ss 4 1 1 0 T.Andrs ss 4 0 1 0
Pillar cf 3 1 1 0 W.Grcia rf 2 0 1 0
Barney 2b 4 0 1 3 Hanson rf 1 0 0 1
Engel cf 4 1 1 0
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 36 7 10 7
Toronto 100 203 000—6
Chicago 000 000 142—7

E_Estrada (1). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Barney (7), Abreu (29). HR_R.Martin (11), Donaldson (11), Smoak (30), Davidson (22), Y.Sanchez (5). SB_L.Garcia (7). SF_Hanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Estrada 7 4 1 1 1 5
Biagini 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Tepera H,11 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Osuna L,3-2 BS,6 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Chicago
Shields 6 8 6 6 2 6
Goldberg 2 1 0 0 1 1
Beck W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Osuna (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:01. A_13,023 (40,615).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News Sports World News
