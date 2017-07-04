501

White Sox 7, Athletics 2

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 12:51 am 07/04/2017 12:51am
Chicago Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Engel cf 3 1 1 1 Ra.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0
Me.Cbrr lf 6 1 3 1 Brugman ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 5 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 2 2 2 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0
Dvidson dh 4 0 1 1 K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0
Hanson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0
Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 4 1 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 5 1 1 1 Barreto 2b 3 1 0 0
K.Smith c 3 0 1 0 Joyce rf 1 0 0 0
W.Grcia rf 3 1 2 1 Rosales ss 4 0 2 2
Totals 36 7 12 7 Totals 33 2 5 2
Chicago 013 000 021—7
Oakland 020 000 000—2

E_Rosales 2 (8), Y.Sanchez (4). DP_Chicago 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Chicago 13, Oakland 8. 2B_Me.Cabrera (13), T.Frazier 2 (13), Davidson (9), W.Garcia 2 (5), Phegley (8). S_Y.Sanchez (4), K.Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodon W,1-1 6 1-3 4 2 2 3 10
Swarzak H,9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Jennings 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Cotton L,5-8 5 7 4 4 2 5
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 2 1
Brady 2 4 2 1 0 1
Axford 1 0 1 1 4 2

HBP_by Brady (Frazier). WP_Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:33. A_40,019 (37,090).

