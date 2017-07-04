White Sox 7, Athletics 2

|Chicago
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ra.Dvis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr lf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|Brugman ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dvidson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Barreto 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joyce rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Grcia rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Rosales ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|Chicago
|013
|000
|021—7
|Oakland
|020
|000
|000—2
E_Rosales 2 (8), Y.Sanchez (4). DP_Chicago 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Chicago 13, Oakland 8. 2B_Me.Cabrera (13), T.Frazier 2 (13), Davidson (9), W.Garcia 2 (5), Phegley (8). S_Y.Sanchez (4), K.Smith (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Rodon W,1-1
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|Swarzak H,9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jennings
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|Cotton L,5-8
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brady
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Axford
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
HBP_by Brady (Frazier). WP_Cotton.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:33. A_40,019 (37,090).