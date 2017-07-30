501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » White Sox 3, Indians 1

White Sox 3, Indians 1

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 5:18 pm 07/30/2017 05:18pm
Share
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .271
Jackson lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .336
Ramirez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .320
Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Guyer rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .215
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .195
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .183
1-Gonzalez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Gomes c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .279
Totals 34 1 8 1 2 11
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .297
Saladino 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Abreu dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .294
2-Hanson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .242
Davidson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .236
Moncada 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .111
Smith c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Totals 29 3 4 3 1 10
Cleveland 001 000 000—1 8 1
Chicago 000 001 002—3 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Saladino in the 9th.

1-ran for Perez in the 9th. 2-ran for Abreu in the 9th.

E_Lindor (8). LOB_Cleveland 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Ramirez (32), Perez (8), Abreu (28). HR_Lindor (16), off Rodon; Garcia (7), off Goody; Davidson (21), off Shaw. RBIs_Lindor (49), Garcia (23), Davidson 2 (48). SB_Jackson (1), Ramirez (11), Guyer (1), Zimmer (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Lindor 2, Santana 2, Zimmer 2); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Chicago 1 for 2.

GIDP_Encarnacion, Garcia.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Ramirez, Santana); Chicago 1 (Saladino, Moncada, Davidson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tomlin 4 0 0 0 0 5 56 5.38
Goody 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 5 31 2.29
Otero 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.57
Shaw, L, 4-5 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 25 2.90
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon 6 2-3 6 1 1 2 9 110 5.23
Petricka 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 23 7.24
Clippard, W, 2-6 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 4.87

Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 2-0. HBP_Tomlin (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:56. A_28,152 (40,615).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?