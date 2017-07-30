White Sox 3, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Jackson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Guyer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.215
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|1-Gonzalez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Gomes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|2
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Saladino 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Abreu dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|2-Hanson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Davidson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.236
|Moncada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|1
|10
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000—1
|8
|1
|Chicago
|000
|001
|002—3
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Saladino in the 9th.
1-ran for Perez in the 9th. 2-ran for Abreu in the 9th.
E_Lindor (8). LOB_Cleveland 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Ramirez (32), Perez (8), Abreu (28). HR_Lindor (16), off Rodon; Garcia (7), off Goody; Davidson (21), off Shaw. RBIs_Lindor (49), Garcia (23), Davidson 2 (48). SB_Jackson (1), Ramirez (11), Guyer (1), Zimmer (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Lindor 2, Santana 2, Zimmer 2); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Chicago 1 for 2.
GIDP_Encarnacion, Garcia.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Ramirez, Santana); Chicago 1 (Saladino, Moncada, Davidson).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tomlin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|56
|5.38
|Goody
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|31
|2.29
|Otero
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.57
|Shaw, L, 4-5
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|25
|2.90
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|9
|110
|5.23
|Petricka
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|7.24
|Clippard, W, 2-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.87
Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 2-0. HBP_Tomlin (Abreu).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:56. A_28,152 (40,615).
