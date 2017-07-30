White Sox 3, Indians 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .271 Jackson lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .336 Ramirez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .320 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Guyer rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .215 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .195 Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .183 1-Gonzalez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Gomes c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .279 Totals 34 1 8 1 2 11

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .297 Saladino 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Abreu dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .294 2-Hanson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .242 Davidson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .236 Moncada 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .111 Smith c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Totals 29 3 4 3 1 10

Cleveland 001 000 000—1 8 1 Chicago 000 001 002—3 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Saladino in the 9th.

1-ran for Perez in the 9th. 2-ran for Abreu in the 9th.

E_Lindor (8). LOB_Cleveland 8, Chicago 3. 2B_Ramirez (32), Perez (8), Abreu (28). HR_Lindor (16), off Rodon; Garcia (7), off Goody; Davidson (21), off Shaw. RBIs_Lindor (49), Garcia (23), Davidson 2 (48). SB_Jackson (1), Ramirez (11), Guyer (1), Zimmer (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Lindor 2, Santana 2, Zimmer 2); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; Chicago 1 for 2.

GIDP_Encarnacion, Garcia.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Ramirez, Santana); Chicago 1 (Saladino, Moncada, Davidson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tomlin 4 0 0 0 0 5 56 5.38 Goody 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 5 31 2.29 Otero 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.57 Shaw, L, 4-5 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 25 2.90 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodon 6 2-3 6 1 1 2 9 110 5.23 Petricka 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 23 7.24 Clippard, W, 2-6 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 4.87

Inherited runners-scored_Petricka 2-0. HBP_Tomlin (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:56. A_28,152 (40,615).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.