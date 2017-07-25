What a trip! Todd Frazier hits into triple play in YS debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Frazier hoped to do something special in his home debut for the New York Yankees.

Frazier definitely did that — he grounded into a triple play.

A bunch of Frazier’s family members and friends were at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night after making the two-hour drive from his hometown in Toms River, New Jersey. The stage was set for him, too, when he came up for the first time: bases loaded and no outs in the second inning against Cincinnati.

Frazier, traded last week from the Chicago White Sox to the Yankees, hit a hard grounder up the middle. Reds shortstop Jose Peraza fielded it, stepped on second and threw to first.

Didi Gregorius, who had been on second base, held up when the ball was hit in case it was caught. He was late to advance, and first baseman Joey Votto’s throw across the diamond caught him in a rundown. Gregorius was called out for running wide of baseline trying to avoid a tag.

At least there was some consolation for Frazier — a run scored, rarely seen on a triple play, because Matt Holliday scampered home before Gregorius was trapped.

It was the Reds’ first triple play since 1995, and the first against the Yankees since 2011.

