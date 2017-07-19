Twins 6, Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .255 Ellsbury cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Sanchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .312 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .291 C.Frazier rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .298 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190 b-Headley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Romine c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .236 c-Judge ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Torreyes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283 a-T.Frazier ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Totals 32 1 7 1 2 8

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .251 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Sano 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .272 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Gimenez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Adrianza ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .309 Polanco dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Granite cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .120 Totals 31 6 7 6 2 7

New York 000 000 100—1 7 0 Minnesota 060 000 00x—6 7 1

a-struck out for Torreyes in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Cooper in the 9th. c-struck out for Romine in the 9th.

E_Grossman (4). LOB_New York 9, Minnesota 3. 2B_Dozier (19), Adrianza (5). HR_Sano (23), off Montgomery. RBIs_Gardner (42), Escobar (30), Sano 3 (66), Granite 2 (2). CS_Gardner (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Gardner, Ellsbury 2, Gregorius, Torreyes 2); Minnesota 1 (Grossman). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Sano. GIDP_C.Frazier.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Dozier, Sano).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 6-5 6 7 6 6 1 3 104 4.09 Green 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 1.70 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.43 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, W, 9-3 6 2-3 6 1 1 2 5 108 3.50 Duffey 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.76 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.93 Hildenberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.19

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0. HBP_Berrios 2 (Ellsbury,Romine), Hildenberger (T.Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:58. A_33,380 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.