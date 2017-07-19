Twins 6, Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Ellsbury cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Sanchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|C.Frazier rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|b-Headley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Romine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|c-Judge ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Torreyes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|a-T.Frazier ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Sano 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.272
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Gimenez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Adrianza ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Polanco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Granite cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.120
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|2
|7
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|060
|000
|00x—6
|7
|1
a-struck out for Torreyes in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Cooper in the 9th. c-struck out for Romine in the 9th.
E_Grossman (4). LOB_New York 9, Minnesota 3. 2B_Dozier (19), Adrianza (5). HR_Sano (23), off Montgomery. RBIs_Gardner (42), Escobar (30), Sano 3 (66), Granite 2 (2). CS_Gardner (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Gardner, Ellsbury 2, Gregorius, Torreyes 2); Minnesota 1 (Grossman). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Sano. GIDP_C.Frazier.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Dozier, Sano).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 6-5
|6
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|104
|4.09
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.70
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.43
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, W, 9-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|108
|3.50
|Duffey
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.76
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.93
|Hildenberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.19
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0. HBP_Berrios 2 (Ellsbury,Romine), Hildenberger (T.Frazier).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:58. A_33,380 (39,021).
