Twins 6, Yankees 1

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 4:21 pm 07/19/2017 04:21pm
New York Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 0 2 1 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 1 0
Ellsbry cf 3 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 1
G.Sanch dh 4 0 0 0 Sano 1b 4 1 1 3
St.Cstr 2b 4 0 2 0 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0
C.Frzer rf 4 1 2 0 Gimenez c 4 1 1 0
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 Adranza ss 3 1 2 0
Headley ph 1 0 0 0 J.Plnco dh 3 0 0 0
Au.Rmne c 1 0 0 0 Granite cf 3 1 1 2
Judge ph 1 0 0 0
Trreyes 3b 2 0 0 0
T.Frzer ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 31 6 7 6
New York 000 000 100—1
Minnesota 060 000 00x—6

E_Grossman (4). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_New York 9, Minnesota 3. 2B_B.Dozier (19), Adrianza (5). HR_Sano (23). CS_Gardner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery L,6-5 6 7 6 6 1 3
Green 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Berrios W,9-3 6 2-3 6 1 1 2 5
Duffey 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hildenberger 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Berrios (Ellsbury), by Berrios (Romine), by Hildenberger (Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:58. A_33,380 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

