Turner’s single in ninth leads Dodgers to 6-5 win over Twins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner had a game-winning single with two outs in the ninth off All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler to propel the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers rallied from a 5-0 deficit for their fifth consecutive victory and 28th comeback win of the season. They increased their baseball-best record to 71-31.

Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor singled in the ninth prior to Turner’s hit to left off Kintzler (2-2).

Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to raise his record to 5-0 and complete the Dodgers’ three-game sweep of the Twins.

Minnesota staked Ervin Santana to a 5-0 lead, with Joe Mauer and Brian Dozier each driving in two runs.

The Dodgers chipped away with solo home runs from Joc Pederson in the fourth and Yasiel Puig in the fifth, before chasing Santana on pinch-hitter Chase Utley’s two-run double off the center-field wall in the seventh.

Los Angeles tied the game at 5-5 in the eighth off Kintzler on Logan Forsythe’s sacrifice fly.

Santana went 6 2/3 innings for Minnesota, allowing four runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Filling in ailing Clayton Kershaw’s spot in the rotation, Brock Stewart made his first start of the season. The Twins scored five times against Stewart, but two errors made all five runs unearned.

After Zack Granite singled in the game’s first run in the third, Mauer followed with a two-run hit. Dozier’s two-run double in the fourth gave Minnesota its 5-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Outfielder Byron Buxton (groin strain) was not activated for a second consecutive day because of a lingering migraine. . Third baseman Miguel Sano remained out of the lineup for a second night with a bruised hand.

Dodgers: Kershaw (strained lower back) said there was no timetable for his return. He said the discomfort was not nearly as severe as last season when he suffered a herniated disk: “It’s definitely not as painful this year. Everyday life isn’t really affected right now which is good. Last year, I couldn’t sit, couldn’t really bend in anyway.”

Kershaw appeared confident that, like last season, he would be able to return in time to get enough starts to build himself up for the postseason: “That’s how it worked out last year. I didn’t really have a choice. Ultimately, I’d just like to pitch every fifth day until the postseason and then pitch. That’s not what’s going to happen so I’m going to make this work.”

UP NEXT

Twins: After an off-day, left-hander Jamie Garcia (4-7, 4.30 ERA) will make his debut for Minnesota on Friday in Oakland. Lost his only start against the A’s last season, allowing five runs in seven innings.

Dodgers: Will also be off Thursday. Alex Wood (11-1, 2.17) will try to rebound from his first loss of the season when he starts Friday against the Giants. In eight games against the Giants (four starts), he is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

