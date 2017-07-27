Torrens’ triple helps lift Padres over Mets 6-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Torrens had three RBIs, Manuel Margot homered and Jhoulys Chacin was effective through 5 1/3 innings as the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Torrens’ first career triple came with the bases loaded in the Padres’ four-run third inning. Margot’s first-inning homer set the tone as the Mets lost for just the second time in their last eight games.

Chacin (10-7), who had lost five of six decisions to the Mets, flipped that script with a solid outing. He reached the double-digit victory mark for the first time since 2013 by allowing two runs and four hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out five in lifting his home mark to 6-2.

Brad Hand worked the ninth, earning his fourth save and pushing his scoreless string to 17 1/3 innings.

Steven Matz (2-4) lasted only three innings as he lost his third straight decision and extended his streak to five outings without a win. He surrendered six runs and nine hits, with four strikeouts.

