Torrens’ triple helps lift Padres over Mets 6-3

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 1:01 am 07/27/2017 01:01am
San Diego Padres center fielder Manuel Margot, center, is greeted by first baseman Wil Myers, left, and left fielder Jose Pirela after making a catch for the out on New York Mets' Michael Conforto during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Torrens had three RBIs, Manuel Margot homered and Jhoulys Chacin was effective through 5 1/3 innings as the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Torrens’ first career triple came with the bases loaded in the Padres’ four-run third inning. Margot’s first-inning homer set the tone as the Mets lost for just the second time in their last eight games.

Chacin (10-7), who had lost five of six decisions to the Mets, flipped that script with a solid outing. He reached the double-digit victory mark for the first time since 2013 by allowing two runs and four hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out five in lifting his home mark to 6-2.

Brad Hand worked the ninth, earning his fourth save and pushing his scoreless string to 17 1/3 innings.

Steven Matz (2-4) lasted only three innings as he lost his third straight decision and extended his streak to five outings without a win. He surrendered six runs and nine hits, with four strikeouts.

