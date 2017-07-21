Tigers 6, Twins 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Cabrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|a-Romine ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.265
|Mahtook cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Presley rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Iglesias ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Granite cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Mauer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Grossman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.283
|Adrianza ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.306
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|b-Escobar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|9
|Detroit
|011
|300
|001—6
|11
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|300
|000—3
|7
|0
a-hit by pitch for Cabrera in the 5th. b-walked for Castro in the 9th.
E_Stumpf (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Upton (26), Castellanos (19), Mauer (18). 3B_Mahtook (2). HR_Martinez (7), off Santana; Martinez (8), off Santana. RBIs_Avila (30), Upton (57), Martinez 3 (41), Sano (67), Adrianza 2 (12). SB_Upton (8), Iglesias (6), Granite (1). CS_Iglesias (3). SF_Avila.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Romine); Minnesota 3 (Sano, Adrianza, Castro). RISP_Detroit 3 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Kinsler, Martinez, Grossman. GIDP_Mauer.
DP_Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Cabrera).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 2-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|102
|5.95
|Stumpf, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.93
|Greene, H, 12
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.89
|Rondon, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8.10
|Wilson, S, 11-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.68
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana, L, 11-7
|3
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|95
|3.26
|Belisle
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|4.99
|Boshers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.33
|Duffey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.66
|Breslow
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5.34
Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 1-0, Belisle 1-0. HBP_Belisle (Romine). WP_Santana.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, James Hoye; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:34. A_22,369 (39,021).
