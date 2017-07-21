501.5
Tigers 6, Twins 3

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 11:53 pm 07/21/2017 11:53pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Avila c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .286
Upton lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .276
Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .261
a-Romine ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Castellanos 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .254
Martinez dh 4 2 2 3 0 1 .265
Mahtook cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .289
Presley rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313
Iglesias ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .255
Totals 35 6 11 5 3 6
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Granite cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .172
Mauer 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .282
Sano 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .275
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Grossman dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Rosario lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .283
Adrianza ss 4 0 1 2 0 2 .306
Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215
b-Escobar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Totals 33 3 7 3 4 9
Detroit 011 300 001—6 11 1
Minnesota 000 300 000—3 7 0

a-hit by pitch for Cabrera in the 5th. b-walked for Castro in the 9th.

E_Stumpf (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Upton (26), Castellanos (19), Mauer (18). 3B_Mahtook (2). HR_Martinez (7), off Santana; Martinez (8), off Santana. RBIs_Avila (30), Upton (57), Martinez 3 (41), Sano (67), Adrianza 2 (12). SB_Upton (8), Iglesias (6), Granite (1). CS_Iglesias (3). SF_Avila.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Romine); Minnesota 3 (Sano, Adrianza, Castro). RISP_Detroit 3 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kinsler, Martinez, Grossman. GIDP_Mauer.

DP_Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Cabrera).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, W, 2-0 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 5 102 5.95
Stumpf, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.93
Greene, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.89
Rondon, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 8.10
Wilson, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.68
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santana, L, 11-7 3 1-3 7 5 5 2 3 95 3.26
Belisle 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 36 4.99
Boshers 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.33
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.66
Breslow 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 5.34

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 1-0, Belisle 1-0. HBP_Belisle (Romine). WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, James Hoye; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:34. A_22,369 (39,021).

