Tigers 6, Twins 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Avila c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .286 Upton lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .276 Cabrera 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .261 a-Romine ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Castellanos 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .254 Martinez dh 4 2 2 3 0 1 .265 Mahtook cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .289 Presley rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313 Iglesias ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .255 Totals 35 6 11 5 3 6

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Granite cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .172 Mauer 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .282 Sano 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .275 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Grossman dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Rosario lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .283 Adrianza ss 4 0 1 2 0 2 .306 Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215 b-Escobar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Totals 33 3 7 3 4 9

Detroit 011 300 001—6 11 1 Minnesota 000 300 000—3 7 0

a-hit by pitch for Cabrera in the 5th. b-walked for Castro in the 9th.

E_Stumpf (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Upton (26), Castellanos (19), Mauer (18). 3B_Mahtook (2). HR_Martinez (7), off Santana; Martinez (8), off Santana. RBIs_Avila (30), Upton (57), Martinez 3 (41), Sano (67), Adrianza 2 (12). SB_Upton (8), Iglesias (6), Granite (1). CS_Iglesias (3). SF_Avila.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Romine); Minnesota 3 (Sano, Adrianza, Castro). RISP_Detroit 3 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kinsler, Martinez, Grossman. GIDP_Mauer.

DP_Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Cabrera).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, W, 2-0 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 5 102 5.95 Stumpf, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.93 Greene, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.89 Rondon, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 8.10 Wilson, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.68 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santana, L, 11-7 3 1-3 7 5 5 2 3 95 3.26 Belisle 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 36 4.99 Boshers 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.33 Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.66 Breslow 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 5.34

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 1-0, Belisle 1-0. HBP_Belisle (Romine). WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, James Hoye; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:34. A_22,369 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.