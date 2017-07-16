501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Tigers 6, Blue Jays 5

Tigers 6, Blue Jays 5

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 5:40 pm 07/16/2017 05:40pm
Share
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .233
Carrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284
b-Pearce ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Smoak dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .290
Morales 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .252
Tulowitzki ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .244
Montero c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Pillar cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Goins 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .208
a-Barney ph-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Totals 42 5 10 5 2 8
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 0 1 2 .237
Castellanos 3b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .245
Upton lf 5 1 1 1 1 0 .271
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .267
J.Martinez rf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .308
2-Mahtook pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
V.Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253
1-Romine pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Presley cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .277
McCann c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .201
c-Avila ph-c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .297
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Totals 37 6 8 6 9 7
Toronto 300 020 000 00—5 10 3
Detroit 300 100 010 01—6 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Goins in the 7th. b-popped out for Carrera in the 7th. c-lined out for McCann in the 8th.

1-ran for V.Martinez in the 8th. 2-ran for J.Martinez in the 10th.

E_Donaldson (8), Morales (1), Tulowitzki (8). LOB_Toronto 7, Detroit 11. 2B_Upton (23), Presley (4), McCann (6). HR_Smoak (24), off Sanchez; Morales (17), off Sanchez; Bautista (16), off Sanchez; J.Martinez (16), off Barnes. RBIs_Bautista 2 (42), Smoak 2 (58), Morales (49), Upton (56), Cabrera 2 (45), J.Martinez 2 (39), McCann (26). SB_Kinsler (7), J.Martinez (2), Romine (4). CS_Upton (4). SF_Cabrera, J.Martinez. S_Iglesias.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki); Detroit 5 (Castellanos, Upton, V.Martinez, Presley, Iglesias). RISP_Toronto 0 for 2; Detroit 3 for 15.

LIDP_Cabrera. GIDP_Bautista, McCann.

DP_Toronto 2 (Tulowitzki, Morales), (Tulowitzki, Barney); Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada 3 2-3 5 4 4 4 5 94 5.33
Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.66
Biagini, H, 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 23 5.31
Barnes, BS, 2-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 29 2.38
Osuna 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 1.98
Beliveau, L, 1-1 1-3 0 1 0 1 0 8 3.45
Harrell 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 17 7.11
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 6 9 5 5 0 3 96 6.08
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.75
A.Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86
Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 10.12
J.Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.29
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.00
Saupold, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.14

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-0, Harrell 1-1, A.Wilson 1-0. HBP_Greene (Morales). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_4:16. A_37,173 (41,681).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?