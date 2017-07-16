Tigers 6, Blue Jays 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Carrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|b-Pearce ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Smoak dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.290
|Morales 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Tulowitzki ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Montero c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Pillar cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Goins 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Barney ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Totals
|42
|5
|10
|5
|2
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.267
|J.Martinez rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.308
|2-Mahtook pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|V.Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|1-Romine pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Presley cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|c-Avila ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|37
|6
|8
|6
|9
|7
|Toronto
|300
|020
|000
|00—5
|10
|3
|Detroit
|300
|100
|010
|01—6
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Goins in the 7th. b-popped out for Carrera in the 7th. c-lined out for McCann in the 8th.
1-ran for V.Martinez in the 8th. 2-ran for J.Martinez in the 10th.
E_Donaldson (8), Morales (1), Tulowitzki (8). LOB_Toronto 7, Detroit 11. 2B_Upton (23), Presley (4), McCann (6). HR_Smoak (24), off Sanchez; Morales (17), off Sanchez; Bautista (16), off Sanchez; J.Martinez (16), off Barnes. RBIs_Bautista 2 (42), Smoak 2 (58), Morales (49), Upton (56), Cabrera 2 (45), J.Martinez 2 (39), McCann (26). SB_Kinsler (7), J.Martinez (2), Romine (4). CS_Upton (4). SF_Cabrera, J.Martinez. S_Iglesias.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki); Detroit 5 (Castellanos, Upton, V.Martinez, Presley, Iglesias). RISP_Toronto 0 for 2; Detroit 3 for 15.
LIDP_Cabrera. GIDP_Bautista, McCann.
DP_Toronto 2 (Tulowitzki, Morales), (Tulowitzki, Barney); Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|94
|5.33
|Tepera
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.66
|Biagini, H, 5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|5.31
|Barnes, BS, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|2.38
|Osuna
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.98
|Beliveau, L, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.45
|Harrell
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|7.11
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|6
|9
|5
|5
|0
|3
|96
|6.08
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.75
|A.Wilson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.86
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|10.12
|J.Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.29
|Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.00
|Saupold, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.14
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-0, Harrell 1-1, A.Wilson 1-0. HBP_Greene (Morales). WP_Biagini.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_4:16. A_37,173 (41,681).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.