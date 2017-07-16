Tigers 6, Blue Jays 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bautista rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .233 Carrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284 b-Pearce ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Smoak dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .290 Morales 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .252 Tulowitzki ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .244 Montero c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Pillar cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Goins 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .208 a-Barney ph-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Totals 42 5 10 5 2 8

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 0 1 2 .237 Castellanos 3b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .245 Upton lf 5 1 1 1 1 0 .271 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .267 J.Martinez rf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .308 2-Mahtook pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264 V.Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253 1-Romine pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Presley cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .277 McCann c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .201 c-Avila ph-c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .297 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Totals 37 6 8 6 9 7

Toronto 300 020 000 00—5 10 3 Detroit 300 100 010 01—6 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Goins in the 7th. b-popped out for Carrera in the 7th. c-lined out for McCann in the 8th.

1-ran for V.Martinez in the 8th. 2-ran for J.Martinez in the 10th.

E_Donaldson (8), Morales (1), Tulowitzki (8). LOB_Toronto 7, Detroit 11. 2B_Upton (23), Presley (4), McCann (6). HR_Smoak (24), off Sanchez; Morales (17), off Sanchez; Bautista (16), off Sanchez; J.Martinez (16), off Barnes. RBIs_Bautista 2 (42), Smoak 2 (58), Morales (49), Upton (56), Cabrera 2 (45), J.Martinez 2 (39), McCann (26). SB_Kinsler (7), J.Martinez (2), Romine (4). CS_Upton (4). SF_Cabrera, J.Martinez. S_Iglesias.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki); Detroit 5 (Castellanos, Upton, V.Martinez, Presley, Iglesias). RISP_Toronto 0 for 2; Detroit 3 for 15.

LIDP_Cabrera. GIDP_Bautista, McCann.

DP_Toronto 2 (Tulowitzki, Morales), (Tulowitzki, Barney); Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada 3 2-3 5 4 4 4 5 94 5.33 Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.66 Biagini, H, 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 23 5.31 Barnes, BS, 2-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 29 2.38 Osuna 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 1.98 Beliveau, L, 1-1 1-3 0 1 0 1 0 8 3.45 Harrell 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 17 7.11 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 6 9 5 5 0 3 96 6.08 Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.75 A.Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86 Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 10.12 J.Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.29 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.00 Saupold, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.14

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-0, Harrell 1-1, A.Wilson 1-0. HBP_Greene (Morales). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_4:16. A_37,173 (41,681).

