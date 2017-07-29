501.5
Tigers 5, Astros 3

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 9:00 pm 07/29/2017 09:00pm
Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 1
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Adduci rf 4 0 0 0
Y.Grrel 1b 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 3 1 0 0
Gattis c 4 1 3 2 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 1 0
Ma.Gnza ss 4 0 1 0 Cstllns 3b 3 1 0 0
Beltran dh 4 1 1 0 An.Rmne 3b 0 0 0 0
Fisher lf 3 0 1 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 3 1
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 Avila c 4 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 3 0 1 0 Mahtook cf 2 1 1 0
J.Iglss ss 3 1 2 2
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 31 5 8 4
Houston 200 100 000—3
Detroit 000 010 31x—5

DP_Houston 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Houston 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Ma.Gonzalez (17), Mahtook (9), J.Iglesias 2 (21). 3B_Fisher (1). HR_Gattis (11). SB_Kinsler (8), Upton (10). CS_Marisnick (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McHugh 6 4 1 1 1 7
Martes L,3-1 BS,1 2-3 2 3 3 0 2
Devenski 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Gregerson 1 1 1 1 1 0
Detroit
Boyd W,5-5 7 1-3 8 3 3 0 5
Greene H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson S,13-15 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Martes (Castellanos). WP_Martes.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:41. A_33,766 (41,681).

