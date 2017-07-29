Tigers 5, Astros 3

|Houston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adduci rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gattis c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllns 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Beltran dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|An.Rmne 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mahtook cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|Houston
|200
|100
|000—3
|Detroit
|000
|010
|31x—5
DP_Houston 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Houston 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Ma.Gonzalez (17), Mahtook (9), J.Iglesias 2 (21). 3B_Fisher (1). HR_Gattis (11). SB_Kinsler (8), Upton (10). CS_Marisnick (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McHugh
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Martes L,3-1 BS,1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Devenski
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gregerson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Detroit
|Boyd W,5-5
|7
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Greene H,14
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson S,13-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Martes (Castellanos). WP_Martes.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:41. A_33,766 (41,681).
