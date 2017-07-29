501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Tigers 5, Astros 3

Tigers 5, Astros 3

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 9:00 pm 07/29/2017 09:00pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .306
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .365
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Gattis c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .287
Gonzalez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319
Beltran dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237
Fisher lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .281
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Totals 33 3 9 3 0 5
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .244
Adduci rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Upton lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .274
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Castellanos 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .245
Romine 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Martinez dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .266
Avila c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Mahtook cf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .291
Iglesias ss 3 1 2 2 0 0 .261
Totals 31 5 8 4 2 9
Houston 200 100 000—3 9 0
Detroit 000 010 31x—5 8 0

LOB_Houston 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Gonzalez (17), Mahtook (9), Iglesias 2 (21). 3B_Fisher (1). HR_Gattis (11), off Boyd. RBIs_Gattis 2 (44), Fisher (6), Kinsler (29), Martinez (44), Iglesias 2 (34). SB_Kinsler (8), Upton (10). CS_Marisnick (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Reddick, Beltran, Marisnick); Detroit 3 (Kinsler, Adduci 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Detroit 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Cabrera. GIDP_Gonzalez, Beltran, Avila.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gonzalez, Gurriel); Detroit 2 (Kinsler, Cabrera), (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh 6 4 1 1 1 7 82 4.22
Martes, L, 3-1, BS, 1-1 2-3 2 3 3 0 2 23 4.78
Devenski 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.87
Gregerson 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 4.14
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, W, 5-5 7 1-3 8 3 3 0 5 82 5.30
Greene, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.74
Wilson, S, 13-15 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.68

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 1-1. HBP_Martes (Castellanos). WP_Martes.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:41. A_33,766 (41,681).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

