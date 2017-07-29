Tigers 5, Astros 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Gattis c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Beltran dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|0
|5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Adduci rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Castellanos 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Romine 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Mahtook cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|2
|9
|Houston
|200
|100
|000—3
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|010
|31x—5
|8
|0
LOB_Houston 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Gonzalez (17), Mahtook (9), Iglesias 2 (21). 3B_Fisher (1). HR_Gattis (11), off Boyd. RBIs_Gattis 2 (44), Fisher (6), Kinsler (29), Martinez (44), Iglesias 2 (34). SB_Kinsler (8), Upton (10). CS_Marisnick (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Reddick, Beltran, Marisnick); Detroit 3 (Kinsler, Adduci 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Detroit 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Cabrera. GIDP_Gonzalez, Beltran, Avila.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gonzalez, Gurriel); Detroit 2 (Kinsler, Cabrera), (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|82
|4.22
|Martes, L, 3-1, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|23
|4.78
|Devenski
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.87
|Gregerson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.14
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 5-5
|7
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|82
|5.30
|Greene, H, 14
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.74
|Wilson, S, 13-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.68
Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 1-1. HBP_Martes (Castellanos). WP_Martes.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:41. A_33,766 (41,681).
