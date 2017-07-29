Tigers 5, Astros 3

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .306 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .365 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Gattis c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .287 Gonzalez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319 Beltran dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237 Fisher lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .281 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Totals 33 3 9 3 0 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .244 Adduci rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Upton lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .274 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Castellanos 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .245 Romine 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Martinez dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .266 Avila c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Mahtook cf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .291 Iglesias ss 3 1 2 2 0 0 .261 Totals 31 5 8 4 2 9

Houston 200 100 000—3 9 0 Detroit 000 010 31x—5 8 0

LOB_Houston 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Gonzalez (17), Mahtook (9), Iglesias 2 (21). 3B_Fisher (1). HR_Gattis (11), off Boyd. RBIs_Gattis 2 (44), Fisher (6), Kinsler (29), Martinez (44), Iglesias 2 (34). SB_Kinsler (8), Upton (10). CS_Marisnick (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Reddick, Beltran, Marisnick); Detroit 3 (Kinsler, Adduci 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Detroit 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Cabrera. GIDP_Gonzalez, Beltran, Avila.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gonzalez, Gurriel); Detroit 2 (Kinsler, Cabrera), (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McHugh 6 4 1 1 1 7 82 4.22 Martes, L, 3-1, BS, 1-1 2-3 2 3 3 0 2 23 4.78 Devenski 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.87 Gregerson 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 4.14 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, W, 5-5 7 1-3 8 3 3 0 5 82 5.30 Greene, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.74 Wilson, S, 13-15 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.68

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 1-1. HBP_Martes (Castellanos). WP_Martes.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:41. A_33,766 (41,681).

