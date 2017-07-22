This Date In Baseball

Compiled by PAUL MONTELLA July 23

1925 — Lou Gehrig hit the first of his major league record 23 grand slam homers as the New York Yankees posted an 11-7 triumph over the Washington Senators.

1930 — Pie Traynor won both ends of a doubleheader for the Pittsburgh Pirates with home runs. In the first game, Traynor homered in the ninth and in the second game, he connected in the 13th.

1944 — Bill Nicholson of the Chicago Cubs hit four home runs in a doubleheader split with the New York Giants. Nicholson hit a home run in the opener, which the Cubs won 7-4. He hit three straight in the second game, but the Giants won 12-10. In that game, Nicholson was walked with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

1964 — Bert Campaneris of Kansas City hit two home runs in his first major league game. He homered on the first pitch off Minnesota’s Jim Kaat, and then connected again in the seventh to lift the Athletics to a 4-3 win.

1974 — Write-in starter Steve Garvey of the Los Angeles Dodgers singled and doubled to lead the NL to a 7-2 victory over the AL in the All-Star game at Pittsburgh.

1984 — Kansas City’s Dan Quisenberry registered his 200th career save as the Royals beat the New York Yankees 5-2. Quisenberry reached the 200-save plateau in his 409th appearance, the quickest in major league history.

2000 — Ryan Klesko hit a game-tying solo homer in the ninth inning and a two-run shot in the 10th to lift San Diego over Colorado 6-4.

2002 — Nomar Garciaparra homered three times on his 29th birthday, connecting twice in a 10-run third inning and then hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning of Boston’s 22-2 win over Tampa Bay.

2007 — Alex Rodriguez singled home Johnny Damon in the ninth inning of the New York Yankees’ 9-2 win over Kansas City to become the first player to reach 100 RBIs this season and the first player to reach the milestone in fewer than 100 team games since Manny Ramirez in 1999. The last Yankees to do it were Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig in 1937.

2009 — Mark Buehrle pitched the 18th perfect game in major league history, a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay. It was the first since Randy Johnson’s on May 18, 2004. Buehrle threw 76 of 116 pitches for strikes and fanned six in his second no-hitter — the first coming on April 18, 2007, against Texas.

2011 — Boston’s Terry Francona earned his 1,000th win as a major league manager, the 57th to reach that milestone, and the eighth still active. The Red Sox beat Seattle 3-1, sending the Mariners to their club record-tying 14th consecutive loss.

2016 — Trevor Story hit two home runs to set an NL rookie record for shortstops and Colorado beat Atlanta 8-4. Story had four hits including his 25th and 26th homers to pass his mentor, Troy Tulowitzki, who had 24 for the Rockies in 2007.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.