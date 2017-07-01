501

Tempers flare briefly in Indians-Tigers nightcap

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 9:47 pm 07/01/2017 09:47pm
Cleveland Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., center right, gets between Carlos Santana, center, and Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, second from right, after Santana was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Detroit, Saturday, July 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann hit Cleveland’s Carlos Santana with a pitch in the fifth inning, and the benches and bullpens slowly began to empty before order was quickly restored in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Jose Iglesias had been hit in the arm by a pitch from Indians starter Carlos Carrasco the previous inning. Zimmermann’s pitch grazed Santana as it sailed behind the Cleveland hitter. Santana gestured at the Detroit right-hander, and players began leaving the dugouts and bullpens, but for the most part, everyone stopped after walking only a few feet.

Detroit was leading 1-0 when the incident took place. The Tigers won the opening game 7-4 .

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

This version deletes a reference to Santana being Cleveland’s DH.

