Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 9:14 am 07/16/2017 09:14am
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1st game, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 2nd game, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA

San Antonio at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Washington at New York, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, 8 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Overton’s 301, 3 p.m.

IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto, 3:40 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

ITF/LTA, The Championships, London

Golf

USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, Bedminster, N.J.

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

European Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, Troon, Scotland

PGA Tour Champions, Constellation Senior Players Championship, Baltimore

Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, Lehi, Utah

Cycling

ASO, Tour de France, 15th stage, Le Puy-en-Velay

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

