Sunday’s Time Schedule

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1st game, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 2nd game, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Washington at New York, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, 8 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy, Overton’s 301, 3 p.m.
IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto, 3:40 p.m.
ITF/LTA, The Championships, London
USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, Bedminster, N.J.
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.
European Tour, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, Troon, Scotland
PGA Tour Champions, Constellation Senior Players Championship, Baltimore
Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, Lehi, Utah
ASO, Tour de France, 15th stage, Le Puy-en-Velay
