Stanton loses glove over wall on triple by Dodgers’ Taylor

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 2:42 pm 07/16/2017 02:42pm
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton lost his glove over the wall Sunday while trying unsuccessfully to catch a triple by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor.

When Stanton made a running leap and stretched his left arm above the wall in the fourth inning, his glove came off and fell to the other side.

Stanton hoisted himself above the wall to determine the glove was beyond his reach, and then waited with a sheepish grin while a batboy brought him a replacement.

