501

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Spangenberg, 6 pitchers lead…

Spangenberg, 6 pitchers lead Padres to 1-0 win over Indians

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 10:40 pm 07/04/2017 10:40pm
Share
San Diego Padres' Cory Spangenberg is tagged out at home plate by Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cory Spangenberg drove in the only run with a groundout, and six San Diego pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Padres edged the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Tuesday night despite a record-setting outing by All-Star Corey Kluber.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed the game after he was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic for tests. Francona was hospitalized twice last month after feeling lightheaded and having a rapid heart rate. He was fitted with a heart monitor last week and said at the time doctors had ruled out any serious health issues.

Team president Chris Antonetti said Francona did not experience the previous symptoms again, and the tests were being done to help determine what’s causing the issue.

Bench coach Brad Mills ran the Indians in Francona’s absence.

Kluber (7-3) allowed one run and struck out 10 in eight innings — setting a franchise mark with five consecutive double-digit strikeout games. But the 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner received little help from his offense or defense.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Spangenberg, 6 pitchers lead…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News