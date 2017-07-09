501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Shaw, Vogt homer, NL…

Shaw, Vogt homer, NL Central-leading Brewers beat Yanks 5-3

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 5:29 pm 07/09/2017 05:29pm
Share
Milwaukee Brewers' outfielders Hernan Perez, left, Keon Broxton, center, and Domingo Santana celebrate after a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Travis Shaw and Stephen Vogt both homered and the Milwaukee Brewers lengthened their surprising lead in the NL Central, topping the New York Yankees 5-3 Sunday.

The Brewers have won nine of 11. At 50-41, they go into the All-Star break in first place for the fifth time in franchise history, 5 1/2 games ahead of the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs and St. Louis.

The Yankees (45-41) have not won a series since June 9-11 and are 3 1/2 games behind first-place Boston in the AL East.

Shaw hit a three-run homer in the first off Masahiro Tanaka (7-8). Vogt added a solo shot in the second, his fourth since being plucked off waivers from Oakland two weeks ago.

Jimmy Nelson (8-4) pitched five-plus innings of three-run ball. Corey Knebel notched a four-out save, his 14th in 18 opportunities.

Clint Frazier homered for the Yankees, the rookie’s second shot in as many days and his third in just seven games since his debut.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?