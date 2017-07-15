Sanchez’s 2-run homer lifts Padres to 5-3 win vs. Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hector Sanchez hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 5-3 on Saturday night to spoil the return of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner.

Bumgarner pitched seven innings in his first start since being injured in a dirt bike accident three months ago. He left with the score tied at 3 after allowing four hits, including home runs by Matt Szczur and Jabari Blash, while striking out five and walking two.

Blash started the winning rally when he singled leading off the ninth against Cory Gearrin (3-3) and advanced on Erick Aybar’s sacrifice bunt against Steven Okert. Sanchez then drove a pitch off the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner for the win. It was his fourth. Sanchez started at catcher because Austin Hedges was held out as a precaution after taking a foul ball off his mask on Friday night.

Brandon Maurer (1-4) pitched the ninth for the win.

