Royals 9, Mariners 6

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 1:55 am 07/06/2017 01:55am
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .286
Bonifacio rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Cain cf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .278
Hosmer 1b 4 2 1 2 1 0 .313
Perez c 5 1 1 2 0 2 .288
Moustakas 3b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .275
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .169
Escobar ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Gordon lf 4 1 1 1 1 3 .196
Totals 41 9 10 9 4 14
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .343
Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .272
Cano 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Cruz dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .294
Gamel lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .335
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Dyson cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .247
a-Heredia ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Motter 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206
Totals 37 6 9 6 2 8
Kansas City 400 020 000 3—9 10 0
Seattle 231 000 000 0—6 9 2

a-flied out for Dyson in the 9th.

E_Cano (5), Gamel (2). LOB_Kansas City 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Hosmer (20), Gamel (16). HR_Moustakas (25), off Miranda; Cain (11), off Miranda; Perez (17), off Pazos; Zunino (12), off Vargas; Segura (6), off Vargas; Cruz (15), off Vargas. RBIs_Cain 2 (30), Hosmer 2 (40), Perez 2 (55), Moustakas 2 (54), Gordon (26), Segura 2 (28), Cruz 2 (63), Gamel (28), Zunino (36). SB_Merrifield (13), Segura (9), Dyson (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Bonifacio, Perez, Soler); Seattle 1 (Dyson). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bonifacio, Hosmer, Cruz, Segura. GIDP_Cano.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Hosmer).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas 5 8 6 6 1 4 82 2.62
Alexander 2 1 0 0 1 1 27 1.89
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.25
Minor, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.91
Herrera, S, 19-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.50
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda 5 5 6 6 2 6 96 4.15
Zych 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 35 2.42
Rzepczynski 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 3.31
Diaz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.48
Pazos, L, 2-2 1-3 2 3 1 1 0 22 3.15
Vincent 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0, Vincent 2-1. HBP_Zych (Merrifield). WP_Vargas.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:34. A_15,157 (47,476).

