Royals 9, Mariners 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .286 Bonifacio rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Cain cf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .278 Hosmer 1b 4 2 1 2 1 0 .313 Perez c 5 1 1 2 0 2 .288 Moustakas 3b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .275 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .169 Escobar ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .225 Gordon lf 4 1 1 1 1 3 .196 Totals 41 9 10 9 4 14

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .343 Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .272 Cano 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Cruz dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .294 Gamel lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .335 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Dyson cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .247 a-Heredia ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Motter 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206 Totals 37 6 9 6 2 8

Kansas City 400 020 000 3—9 10 0 Seattle 231 000 000 0—6 9 2

a-flied out for Dyson in the 9th.

E_Cano (5), Gamel (2). LOB_Kansas City 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Hosmer (20), Gamel (16). HR_Moustakas (25), off Miranda; Cain (11), off Miranda; Perez (17), off Pazos; Zunino (12), off Vargas; Segura (6), off Vargas; Cruz (15), off Vargas. RBIs_Cain 2 (30), Hosmer 2 (40), Perez 2 (55), Moustakas 2 (54), Gordon (26), Segura 2 (28), Cruz 2 (63), Gamel (28), Zunino (36). SB_Merrifield (13), Segura (9), Dyson (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Bonifacio, Perez, Soler); Seattle 1 (Dyson). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bonifacio, Hosmer, Cruz, Segura. GIDP_Cano.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Hosmer).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 5 8 6 6 1 4 82 2.62 Alexander 2 1 0 0 1 1 27 1.89 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.25 Minor, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.91 Herrera, S, 19-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.50 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miranda 5 5 6 6 2 6 96 4.15 Zych 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 35 2.42 Rzepczynski 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 3.31 Diaz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.48 Pazos, L, 2-2 1-3 2 3 1 1 0 22 3.15 Vincent 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0, Vincent 2-1. HBP_Zych (Merrifield). WP_Vargas.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:34. A_15,157 (47,476).