Royals 9, Mariners 6

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Bonifacio rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Cain cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.313
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.288
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.169
|Escobar ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.196
|Totals
|41
|9
|10
|9
|4
|14
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.343
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.335
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Dyson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|a-Heredia ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Motter 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|2
|8
|Kansas City
|400
|020
|000
|3—9
|10
|0
|Seattle
|231
|000
|000
|0—6
|9
|2
a-flied out for Dyson in the 9th.
E_Cano (5), Gamel (2). LOB_Kansas City 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Hosmer (20), Gamel (16). HR_Moustakas (25), off Miranda; Cain (11), off Miranda; Perez (17), off Pazos; Zunino (12), off Vargas; Segura (6), off Vargas; Cruz (15), off Vargas. RBIs_Cain 2 (30), Hosmer 2 (40), Perez 2 (55), Moustakas 2 (54), Gordon (26), Segura 2 (28), Cruz 2 (63), Gamel (28), Zunino (36). SB_Merrifield (13), Segura (9), Dyson (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Bonifacio, Perez, Soler); Seattle 1 (Dyson). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bonifacio, Hosmer, Cruz, Segura. GIDP_Cano.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Hosmer).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|5
|8
|6
|6
|1
|4
|82
|2.62
|Alexander
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|1.89
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.25
|Minor, W, 5-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.91
|Herrera, S, 19-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda
|5
|5
|6
|6
|2
|6
|96
|4.15
|Zych
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|35
|2.42
|Rzepczynski
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.31
|Diaz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.48
|Pazos, L, 2-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|22
|3.15
|Vincent
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0, Vincent 2-1. HBP_Zych (Merrifield). WP_Vargas.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:34. A_15,157 (47,476).