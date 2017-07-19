Royals 4, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|1-Romine pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Adduci rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|a-Mahtook ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Presley cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Burns rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Escobar ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Moss dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.191
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|3
|10
|Detroit
|100
|000
|002—3
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|102—4
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Adduci in the 7th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Cain (15), Moss (7). 3B_Perez (1). HR_Mahtook (6), off Herrera; Moss (11), off Verlander. RBIs_Cabrera (46), Mahtook 2 (21), Moustakas (56), Moss 2 (18), Gordon (27). SB_Romine (5). SF_Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Iglesias); Kansas City 1 (Perez). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Kansas City 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Cabrera.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|107
|4.54
|Rondon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|9.00
|Wilson, L, 3-4
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2.75
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hammel
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|97
|4.81
|Alexander
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.25
|Moylan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.91
|Soria, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.46
|Herrera
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|4.75
|McCarthy, W, 1-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Moylan 2-0. HBP_Soria (Upton).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:16. A_30,105 (37,903).
