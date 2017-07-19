501.5
Royals 4, Tigers 3

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 11:43 pm 07/19/2017 11:43pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .244
Avila c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Upton lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .262
Castellanos 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .261
1-Romine pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Adduci rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .304
a-Mahtook ph-cf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .276
Presley cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .307
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Totals 34 3 7 3 2 5
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .289
Bonifacio rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Burns rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cain cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .312
Perez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269
Escobar ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .232
Moss dh 4 2 3 2 0 1 .200
Gordon lf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .191
Totals 32 4 8 4 3 10
Detroit 100 000 002—3 7 0
Kansas City 001 000 102—4 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Adduci in the 7th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Cain (15), Moss (7). 3B_Perez (1). HR_Mahtook (6), off Herrera; Moss (11), off Verlander. RBIs_Cabrera (46), Mahtook 2 (21), Moustakas (56), Moss 2 (18), Gordon (27). SB_Romine (5). SF_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Iglesias); Kansas City 1 (Perez). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Kansas City 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cabrera.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 7 6 2 2 1 8 107 4.54
Rondon 1 1 0 0 1 2 14 9.00
Wilson, L, 3-4 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 9 2.75
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hammel 6 1-3 4 1 1 1 2 97 4.81
Alexander 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 2.25
Moylan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.91
Soria, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.46
Herrera 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 16 4.75
McCarthy, W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Moylan 2-0. HBP_Soria (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:16. A_30,105 (37,903).

