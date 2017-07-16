501.5
Royals 4, Rangers 3

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 5:42 pm 07/16/2017 05:42pm
Texas Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo rf 3 0 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 2 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Bnfacio rf 4 0 1 0
Mazara lf 3 0 1 1 L.Cain cf 5 0 1 1
Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 1
Napoli 1b 4 1 2 1 Moss dh 4 0 0 0
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 A.Escbr ss 4 0 3 0
Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 1 1 0
Rbinson 3b 3 1 1 1 Butera c 3 1 1 0
S.Perez ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 35 4 10 2
Texas 001 000 110—3
Kansas City 101 000 101—4

E_Darvish (1), Mazara (4). DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Texas 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Andrus (22), Merrifield (19), Moustakas (16). HR_Napoli (20), Robinson (3). SB_Merrifield (15), Bonifacio (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Darvish 6 2-3 8 3 2 1 6
Bush 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0
Grilli L,2-5 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Kansas City
Kennedy 6 2-3 5 2 2 1 6
Moylan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soria BS,6 1 2 1 1 0 1
Herrera W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Kennedy (Choo), by Grilli (Merrifield). WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:11. A_23,163 (37,903).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

