Royals 4, Rangers 3

|Texas
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mazara lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|L.Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Napoli 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Moss dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rbinson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Butera c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|2
|Texas
|001
|000
|110—3
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|101—4
E_Darvish (1), Mazara (4). DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Texas 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Andrus (22), Merrifield (19), Moustakas (16). HR_Napoli (20), Robinson (3). SB_Merrifield (15), Bonifacio (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Darvish
|6
|2-3
|8
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Bush
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grilli L,2-5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|Kennedy
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Moylan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria BS,6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Herrera W,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Kennedy (Choo), by Grilli (Merrifield). WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:11. A_23,163 (37,903).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.