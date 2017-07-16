Royals 4, Rangers 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .295 Mazara lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .256 Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Napoli 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .203 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Robinson 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .235 Totals 32 3 7 3 1 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287 Bonifacio rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .254 Cain cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .271 Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .311 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Moss dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Escobar ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .231 Gordon lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .192 Butera c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227 a-Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Totals 35 4 10 2 3 8

Texas 001 000 110—3 7 2 Kansas City 101 000 101—4 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-out on fielder’s choice for Butera in the 9th.

E_Darvish (1), Mazara (4). LOB_Texas 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Andrus (22), Merrifield (19), Moustakas (16). HR_Robinson (3), off Kennedy; Napoli (20), off Kennedy. RBIs_Mazara (57), Napoli (42), Robinson (4), Cain (31), Moustakas (55). SB_Merrifield (15), Bonifacio (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Cain 2, Moustakas). RISP_Texas 1 for 1; Kansas City 1 for 9.

GIDP_Andrus 2.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer), (Escobar, Hosmer).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish 6 2-3 8 3 2 1 6 98 3.45 Bush 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.41 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.59 Grilli, L, 2-5 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 20 6.56 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kennedy 6 2-3 5 2 2 1 6 99 4.32 Moylan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.23 Soria, BS, 6-7 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 3.55 Herrera, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.29

Inherited runners-scored_Bush 1-0, Moylan 1-0. HBP_Kennedy (Choo), Grilli (Merrifield). WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:11. A_23,163 (37,903).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.