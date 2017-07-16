Royals 4, Rangers 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Mazara lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Napoli 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Robinson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|1
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Moss dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Butera c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|2
|3
|8
|Texas
|001
|000
|110—3
|7
|2
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|101—4
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-out on fielder’s choice for Butera in the 9th.
E_Darvish (1), Mazara (4). LOB_Texas 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Andrus (22), Merrifield (19), Moustakas (16). HR_Robinson (3), off Kennedy; Napoli (20), off Kennedy. RBIs_Mazara (57), Napoli (42), Robinson (4), Cain (31), Moustakas (55). SB_Merrifield (15), Bonifacio (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Cain 2, Moustakas). RISP_Texas 1 for 1; Kansas City 1 for 9.
GIDP_Andrus 2.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer), (Escobar, Hosmer).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|6
|2-3
|8
|3
|2
|1
|6
|98
|3.45
|Bush
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.41
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.59
|Grilli, L, 2-5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|6.56
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|99
|4.32
|Moylan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.23
|Soria, BS, 6-7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.55
|Herrera, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.29
Inherited runners-scored_Bush 1-0, Moylan 1-0. HBP_Kennedy (Choo), Grilli (Merrifield). WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:11. A_23,163 (37,903).
