501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Royals 4, Rangers 3

Royals 4, Rangers 3

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 5:43 pm 07/16/2017 05:43pm
Share
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .295
Mazara lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .256
Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Napoli 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .203
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Robinson 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .235
Totals 32 3 7 3 1 8
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287
Bonifacio rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .254
Cain cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .271
Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .311
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Moss dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Escobar ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .231
Gordon lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .192
Butera c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227
a-Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Totals 35 4 10 2 3 8
Texas 001 000 110—3 7 2
Kansas City 101 000 101—4 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-out on fielder’s choice for Butera in the 9th.

E_Darvish (1), Mazara (4). LOB_Texas 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Andrus (22), Merrifield (19), Moustakas (16). HR_Robinson (3), off Kennedy; Napoli (20), off Kennedy. RBIs_Mazara (57), Napoli (42), Robinson (4), Cain (31), Moustakas (55). SB_Merrifield (15), Bonifacio (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Cain 2, Moustakas). RISP_Texas 1 for 1; Kansas City 1 for 9.

GIDP_Andrus 2.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer), (Escobar, Hosmer).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish 6 2-3 8 3 2 1 6 98 3.45
Bush 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.41
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.59
Grilli, L, 2-5 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 20 6.56
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kennedy 6 2-3 5 2 2 1 6 99 4.32
Moylan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.23
Soria, BS, 6-7 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 3.55
Herrera, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.29

Inherited runners-scored_Bush 1-0, Moylan 1-0. HBP_Kennedy (Choo), Grilli (Merrifield). WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:11. A_23,163 (37,903).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?