Royals 3, Mariners 1

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 12:49 am 07/04/2017 12:49am
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .290
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Cain cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .283
Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .310
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .270
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .177
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Gordon lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .198
Totals 33 3 7 3 0 6
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .332
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .330
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .254
Valencia 1b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .277
Dyson cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Powell dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .206
a-Cruz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 31 1 4 0 2 9
Kansas City 110 010 000—3 7 0
Seattle 010 000 000—1 4 0

a-struck out for Powell in the 7th.

LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Merrifield (15). HR_Moustakas (23), off Moore; Gordon (5), off Moore. RBIs_Cain (28), Moustakas (50), Gordon (25). SB_Merrifield (12). SF_Cain.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Torres, Soler); Seattle 3 (Powell 2, Cruz). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Seattle 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Torres.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Torres).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kennedy, W, 3-6 6 2-3 4 1 1 2 7 105 4.44
Moylan, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.86
Feliz, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.23
Soria, S, 1-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.34
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore, L, 1-1 8 5 3 3 0 4 101 3.60
Pazos 1 2 0 0 0 2 18 2.91

Inherited runners-scored_Moylan 1-0. WP_Kennedy 2.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:28. A_35,789 (47,476).

