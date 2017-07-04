Royals 3, Mariners 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|0
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Dyson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Powell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|a-Cruz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|0
|2
|9
|Kansas City
|110
|010
|000—3
|7
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Powell in the 7th.
LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Merrifield (15). HR_Moustakas (23), off Moore; Gordon (5), off Moore. RBIs_Cain (28), Moustakas (50), Gordon (25). SB_Merrifield (12). SF_Cain.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Torres, Soler); Seattle 3 (Powell 2, Cruz). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Seattle 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Torres.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Torres).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy, W, 3-6
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|105
|4.44
|Moylan, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.86
|Feliz, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.23
|Soria, S, 1-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.34
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore, L, 1-1
|8
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|101
|3.60
|Pazos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.91
Inherited runners-scored_Moylan 1-0. WP_Kennedy 2.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:28. A_35,789 (47,476).