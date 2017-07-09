501.5
Rockies’ Freeland has no-hitter thru 7 innings vs White Sox

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 5:34 pm 07/09/2017 05:34pm
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland delivers to Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies rookie Kyle Freeland is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Chicago White Sox.

Freeland worked around a pair of leadoff walks in the seventh and has thrown 99 pitches Sunday. The 24-year-old lefty grew up in Denver.

Freeland is trying to become the second pitcher to toss a no-hitter in Coors Field history. Hideo Nomo accomplished the feat in 1996 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rockies lead 7-0.

After walking two in the seventh, Freeland got a double play and then a flyout. He’s struck out six, walked three and hit a batter.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

