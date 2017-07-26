Rockies acquire Neskek from Phillips

501.5
By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 11:18 pm 07/26/2017 11:18pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have obtained right-hander Pat Neskek from the Philadelphia Phillies for three minor league players on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Neskek is 3-2 with a 1.12 ERA in 43 relief appearances for the Phillies. A two-time All-Star, Neshek has played parts of 11 seasons with six teams.

Colorado gave up right-handed pitchers J.D. Hammer and Alejandro Requena and infielder Jose Gomez.

Requena, a mid-season All-Star with Class-A Asheville, is 8-3 with 2.85 ERA in 10 games this season.

