Reds left-hander Finnegan has surgery on right shoulder

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 6:42 pm 07/07/2017 06:42pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left-hander Brandon Finnegan has had surgery after tearing the labrum in his right shoulder in an off-field fall.

The Reds announced the surgery Friday before their series opener at Arizona

Finnegan has been on the disabled list since June 28 because of a left teres major strain. On Sunday, he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

The 24-year-old is 1-1 with a 4.14 ERA in four starts this season.

Also Friday, the Reds signed high school right-hander Hunter Greene, drafted second overall last month. They recalled outfielder Jesse Winker from Louisville, and optioned right-hander Sal Romano to the Triple-A club.

