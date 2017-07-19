Red Sox release 3B Pablo Sandoval

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have officially released Pablo Sandoval because the third baseman didn’t report after being designated for assignment last week.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

It officially ends the Boston tenure for the once-celebrated free agent, who never was healthy enough to live up to the expectations that came with the $95 million contract he signed in 2014.

With the Red Sox unable to find a team willing to take on part of his salary, the 2012 World Series MVP with the San Francisco Giants moves on after a total of 161 games, 575 at-bats, 136 hits and 14 homers for Boston — but not a single one of them in the postseason.



