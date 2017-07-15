501.5
Red Sox put game under protest after strange play vs Yanks

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 8:28 pm 07/15/2017 08:28pm
Boston Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin fields a ground ball by New York Yankees' Chase Headley during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, July 15, 2017. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are playing their game against the New York Yankees under protest after a strange play in the 11th inning at Fenway Park.

The odd sequence Saturday started with Matt Holliday of the Yankees on first base with no outs. Jacoby Ellsbury hit a grounder to first baseman Mitch Moreland, who threw to second for a forceout.

But rather than running toward second and peeling off, Holliday retreated toward first and slid into the bag as shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ throw arrived. Moreland wasn’t able to reach the ball, which hit Ellsbury and bounced into foul territory.

Red Sox manager John Farrell argued in favor of an interference call. After a lengthy review, the umpires allowed Ellsbury to stay on first.

It was announced in the press box that the Red Sox were playing the game under protest. The Yankees didn’t score and the score remained tied at 1.

