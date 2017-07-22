Red Sox 6, Angels 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.332
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Robinson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Revere lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Pennington 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|a-Valbuena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|4
|10
|Boston
|500
|100
|000—6
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|101—2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Pennington in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Betts (30), Bradley Jr. (16), Pennington (4). HR_Maldonado (11), off Martin. RBIs_Betts (60), Benintendi (53), Moreland (43), Bogaerts (43), Bradley Jr. (39), Maldonado (29), Revere (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Benintendi, Pedroia); Los Angeles 4 (Escobar 3, Calhoun). RISP_Boston 4 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pedroia. GIDP_Simmons.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 12-4
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|112
|2.48
|Martin
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|27
|3.86
|Barnes
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.26
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nolasco, L, 4-11
|4
|9
|6
|6
|0
|1
|77
|5.13
|Petit
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|2.85
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.91
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.20
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.37
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0. WP_Nolasco, Alvarez.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:05. A_37,714 (43,250).
