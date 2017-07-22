501.5
Red Sox 6, Angels 2

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 1:23 am 07/22/2017 01:23am
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .280
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269
Pedroia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245
Ramirez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .295
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .271
Leon c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Holt 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .189
Totals 35 6 9 5 1 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Trout cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .332
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Maldonado c 3 2 2 1 1 1 .247
Robinson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Revere lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .227
Pennington 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .254
a-Valbuena ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Totals 33 2 7 2 4 10
Boston 500 100 000—6 9 0
Los Angeles 000 000 101—2 7 0

a-struck out for Pennington in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Betts (30), Bradley Jr. (16), Pennington (4). HR_Maldonado (11), off Martin. RBIs_Betts (60), Benintendi (53), Moreland (43), Bogaerts (43), Bradley Jr. (39), Maldonado (29), Revere (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Benintendi, Pedroia); Los Angeles 4 (Escobar 3, Calhoun). RISP_Boston 4 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pedroia. GIDP_Simmons.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, W, 12-4 6 4 0 0 2 9 112 2.48
Martin 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 27 3.86
Barnes 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 24 3.26
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nolasco, L, 4-11 4 9 6 6 0 1 77 5.13
Petit 2 0 0 0 0 3 30 2.85
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 4.91
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.20
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.37

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0. WP_Nolasco, Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:05. A_37,714 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

