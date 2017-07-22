Red Sox 6, Angels 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .280 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269 Pedroia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245 Ramirez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .253 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .295 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .271 Leon c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Holt 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .189 Totals 35 6 9 5 1 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Trout cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .332 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Maldonado c 3 2 2 1 1 1 .247 Robinson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Revere lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .227 Pennington 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .254 a-Valbuena ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Totals 33 2 7 2 4 10

Boston 500 100 000—6 9 0 Los Angeles 000 000 101—2 7 0

a-struck out for Pennington in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Betts (30), Bradley Jr. (16), Pennington (4). HR_Maldonado (11), off Martin. RBIs_Betts (60), Benintendi (53), Moreland (43), Bogaerts (43), Bradley Jr. (39), Maldonado (29), Revere (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Benintendi, Pedroia); Los Angeles 4 (Escobar 3, Calhoun). RISP_Boston 4 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pedroia. GIDP_Simmons.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 12-4 6 4 0 0 2 9 112 2.48 Martin 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 27 3.86 Barnes 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 24 3.26 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nolasco, L, 4-11 4 9 6 6 0 1 77 5.13 Petit 2 0 0 0 0 3 30 2.85 Alvarez 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 4.91 Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.20 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.37

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0. WP_Nolasco, Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:05. A_37,714 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.