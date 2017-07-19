501.5
Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 1:21 am 07/19/2017 01:21am
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 5 1 2 0 2 1 .232
Martin c 6 1 0 0 1 2 .223
Donaldson 3b 7 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Smoak 1b 6 1 2 1 1 1 .292
2-Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Morales dh 7 0 2 1 0 1 .258
Tulowitzki ss 7 0 4 1 0 1 .250
Pearce lf-1b 6 1 2 0 0 2 .281
Pillar cf 6 0 2 0 0 0 .253
Barney 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .219
a-Goins ph-2b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .206
Totals 54 4 15 4 5 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 7 0 2 1 0 0 .274
Benintendi lf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Pedroia 2b 7 1 2 2 0 0 .307
Ramirez 1b 6 1 2 1 1 0 .257
Young dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .245
b-Moreland ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Bradley Jr. cf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .271
Leon c 5 0 2 0 0 2 .241
1-Bogaerts pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Vazquez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Marrero ss 6 0 0 0 0 3 .209
Holt 3b 6 1 2 0 0 3 .179
Totals 55 5 13 5 2 15
Toronto 000 030 000 010 000—4 15 0
Boston 000 101 100 010 001—5 13 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Barney in the 8th. b-flied out for Young in the 10th.

1-ran for Leon in the 11th. 2-ran for Smoak in the 15th.

LOB_Toronto 11, Boston 10. 2B_Bautista 2 (13), Smoak (14), Pearce (6), Pedroia (16), Ramirez (12). HR_Young (5), off Happ; Pedroia (5), off Happ; Ramirez (15), off Bolsinger. RBIs_Smoak (59), Morales (52), Tulowitzki (25), Goins (29), Betts (57), Pedroia 2 (46), Ramirez (37), Young (18). CS_Donaldson (2), Tulowitzki (1). SF_Goins.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Martin 2, Morales, Pillar, Goins); Boston 5 (Pedroia, Ramirez, Marrero 2, Moreland). RISP_Toronto 4 for 15; Boston 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Betts. GIDP_Martin 2, Pillar, Pedroia.

DP_Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki, Smoak); Boston 4 (Pedroia, Ramirez), (Holt, Pedroia, Ramirez), (Vazquez, Pedroia), (Holt, Pedroia, Ramirez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 5 5 2 2 2 2 100 3.55
Biagini, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 5.24
Beliveau 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 4.02
Leone 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.83
Loup 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.08
D.Barnes 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.30
Osuna 1 3 1 1 0 2 17 2.11
Bolsinger, L, 0-3 3 1-3 1 1 1 0 6 45 5.59
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson 6 8 3 3 3 4 93 4.33
M.Barnes 2 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.18
Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.32
Workman 2 2 1 1 1 1 28 2.89
Velazquez, W, 2-1 4 2 0 0 1 3 55 4.08

Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Beliveau pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0, Leone 1-1. HBP_D.Barnes (Benintendi). WP_Biagini, Leone, Bolsinger.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chris Segal.

T_4:59. A_36,488 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

