Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Martin c
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|Donaldson 3b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Smoak 1b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|2-Carrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Morales dh
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Tulowitzki ss
|7
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Pearce lf-1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Pillar cf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Barney 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|a-Goins ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|54
|4
|15
|4
|5
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Benintendi lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Pedroia 2b
|7
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Ramirez 1b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Young dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|b-Moreland ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Bradley Jr. cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Leon c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|1-Bogaerts pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Vazquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Marrero ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Holt 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|Totals
|55
|5
|13
|5
|2
|15
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000
|010
|000—4
|15
|0
|Boston
|000
|101
|100
|010
|001—5
|13
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Barney in the 8th. b-flied out for Young in the 10th.
1-ran for Leon in the 11th. 2-ran for Smoak in the 15th.
LOB_Toronto 11, Boston 10. 2B_Bautista 2 (13), Smoak (14), Pearce (6), Pedroia (16), Ramirez (12). HR_Young (5), off Happ; Pedroia (5), off Happ; Ramirez (15), off Bolsinger. RBIs_Smoak (59), Morales (52), Tulowitzki (25), Goins (29), Betts (57), Pedroia 2 (46), Ramirez (37), Young (18). CS_Donaldson (2), Tulowitzki (1). SF_Goins.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Martin 2, Morales, Pillar, Goins); Boston 5 (Pedroia, Ramirez, Marrero 2, Moreland). RISP_Toronto 4 for 15; Boston 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Betts. GIDP_Martin 2, Pillar, Pedroia.
DP_Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki, Smoak); Boston 4 (Pedroia, Ramirez), (Holt, Pedroia, Ramirez), (Vazquez, Pedroia), (Holt, Pedroia, Ramirez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|100
|3.55
|Biagini, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|5.24
|Beliveau
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4.02
|Leone
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.83
|Loup
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.08
|D.Barnes
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.30
|Osuna
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|2.11
|Bolsinger, L, 0-3
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|45
|5.59
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson
|6
|8
|3
|3
|3
|4
|93
|4.33
|M.Barnes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.18
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.32
|Workman
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|2.89
|Velazquez, W, 2-1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|55
|4.08
Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Beliveau pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0, Leone 1-1. HBP_D.Barnes (Benintendi). WP_Biagini, Leone, Bolsinger.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chris Segal.
T_4:59. A_36,488 (37,499).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.