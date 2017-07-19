Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4, 15 innings,

|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Btsta rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|7
|0
|2
|1
|R.Mrtin c
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|7
|1
|2
|2
|Smoak 1b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|H.Rmirz 1b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Carrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Young dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Morales dh
|7
|0
|2
|1
|Mreland ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|7
|0
|4
|1
|Brdly J cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Pearce lf-1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Leon c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Pillar cf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Bgaerts pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barney 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goins ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Marrero ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|54
|4
|15
|4
|Totals
|55
|5
|13
|5
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000
|010
|000—4
|Boston
|000
|101
|100
|010
|001—5
DP_Toronto 1, Boston 4. LOB_Toronto 11, Boston 10. 2B_J.Bautista 2 (13), Smoak (14), Pearce (6), Pedroia (16), H.Ramirez (12). HR_Pedroia (5), H.Ramirez (15), Young (5). CS_Donaldson (2), Tulowitzki (1). SF_Goins (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Happ
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Biagini H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Beliveau
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Leone BS,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loup
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna BS,4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bolsinger L,0-3
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Boston
|Johnson
|6
|8
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Barnes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Workman
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Velazquez W,2-1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
J.Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Beliveau pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Barnes (Benintendi). WP_Biagini, Leone, Bolsinger.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chris Segal.
T_4:59. A_36,488 (37,499).
