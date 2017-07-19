Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4, 15 innings,

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Btsta rf 5 1 2 0 Betts rf 7 0 2 1 R.Mrtin c 6 1 0 0 Bnntndi lf 6 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 7 0 1 0 Pedroia 2b 7 1 2 2 Smoak 1b 6 1 2 1 H.Rmirz 1b 6 1 2 1 Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Young dh 3 1 1 1 Morales dh 7 0 2 1 Mreland ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Tlwtzki ss 7 0 4 1 Brdly J cf 6 1 2 0 Pearce lf-1b 6 1 2 0 Leon c 5 0 2 0 Pillar cf 6 0 2 0 Bgaerts pr 0 0 0 0 Barney 2b 2 0 0 0 Vazquez c 1 0 0 0 Goins ph-2b 2 0 0 1 Marrero ss 6 0 0 0 Holt 3b 6 1 2 0 Totals 54 4 15 4 Totals 55 5 13 5

Toronto 000 030 000 010 000—4 Boston 000 101 100 010 001—5

DP_Toronto 1, Boston 4. LOB_Toronto 11, Boston 10. 2B_J.Bautista 2 (13), Smoak (14), Pearce (6), Pedroia (16), H.Ramirez (12). HR_Pedroia (5), H.Ramirez (15), Young (5). CS_Donaldson (2), Tulowitzki (1). SF_Goins (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Happ 5 5 2 2 2 2 Biagini H,6 1 1 0 0 0 3 Beliveau 0 1 1 1 0 0 Leone BS,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Loup 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Barnes 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Osuna BS,4 1 3 1 1 0 2 Bolsinger L,0-3 3 1-3 1 1 1 0 6 Boston Johnson 6 8 3 3 3 4 Barnes 2 2 0 0 0 2 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 0 Workman 2 2 1 1 1 1 Velazquez W,2-1 4 2 0 0 1 3

J.Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Beliveau pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Barnes (Benintendi). WP_Biagini, Leone, Bolsinger.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chris Segal.

T_4:59. A_36,488 (37,499).

