Red Sox 4, Mariners 0

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 6:45 pm 07/26/2017 06:45pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Holt rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .196
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Pedroia 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .310
Ramirez dh 2 1 0 0 1 0 .256
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .269
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .239
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Leon c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .242
Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Totals 34 4 9 4 1 5
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .326
Gamel lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .324
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Heredia cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .275
Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254
Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .216
Espinosa 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .159
Totals 32 0 5 0 2 14
Boston 011 200 000—4 9 0
Seattle 000 000 000—0 5 0

LOB_Boston 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (18), Segura (20), Heredia (7). HR_Devers (1), off Moore; Leon (6), off Moore. RBIs_Moreland (44), Leon 2 (26), Devers (1). SF_Moreland.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Leon); Seattle 4 (Cruz, Haniger, Ruiz 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Seattle 0 for 6.

GIDP_Pedroia.

DP_Seattle 1 (Espinosa, Segura, Valencia).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, W, 13-4 7 3 0 0 1 11 115 2.37
Boyer 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 29 2.84
Kimbrel, S, 25-28 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.27
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore, L, 1-3 6 2-3 6 4 4 1 3 103 5.65
Rzepczynski 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 3.44
Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.45
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.15

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 2-0, Pagan 1-0. HBP_Sale (Heredia), Pagan (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ben May; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:53. A_39,797 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

