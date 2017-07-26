Red Sox 4, Mariners 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Holt rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Ramirez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Leon c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|1
|5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Espinosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|2
|14
|Boston
|011
|200
|000—4
|9
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
LOB_Boston 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (18), Segura (20), Heredia (7). HR_Devers (1), off Moore; Leon (6), off Moore. RBIs_Moreland (44), Leon 2 (26), Devers (1). SF_Moreland.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Leon); Seattle 4 (Cruz, Haniger, Ruiz 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Seattle 0 for 6.
GIDP_Pedroia.
DP_Seattle 1 (Espinosa, Segura, Valencia).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 13-4
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|115
|2.37
|Boyer
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.84
|Kimbrel, S, 25-28
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.27
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore, L, 1-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|103
|5.65
|Rzepczynski
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.44
|Pagan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.45
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.15
Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 2-0, Pagan 1-0. HBP_Sale (Heredia), Pagan (Ramirez).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ben May; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:53. A_39,797 (47,476).
