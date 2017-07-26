Red Sox 4, Mariners 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Holt rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Pedroia 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .310 Ramirez dh 2 1 0 0 1 0 .256 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .269 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .239 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Leon c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .242 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250 Totals 34 4 9 4 1 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .326 Gamel lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .324 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Heredia cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .275 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254 Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .216 Espinosa 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Totals 32 0 5 0 2 14

Boston 011 200 000—4 9 0 Seattle 000 000 000—0 5 0

LOB_Boston 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (18), Segura (20), Heredia (7). HR_Devers (1), off Moore; Leon (6), off Moore. RBIs_Moreland (44), Leon 2 (26), Devers (1). SF_Moreland.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Leon); Seattle 4 (Cruz, Haniger, Ruiz 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Seattle 0 for 6.

GIDP_Pedroia.

DP_Seattle 1 (Espinosa, Segura, Valencia).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 13-4 7 3 0 0 1 11 115 2.37 Boyer 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 29 2.84 Kimbrel, S, 25-28 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.27 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moore, L, 1-3 6 2-3 6 4 4 1 3 103 5.65 Rzepczynski 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 3.44 Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.45 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.15

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 2-0, Pagan 1-0. HBP_Sale (Heredia), Pagan (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ben May; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:53. A_39,797 (47,476).

