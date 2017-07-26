Red Sox 4, Mariners 0

501.5
By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 6:45 pm 07/26/2017 06:45pm
Boston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Holt rf 5 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 1 0
Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0 Gamel lf 4 0 2 0
Pedroia 2b 4 0 2 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
H.Rmirz dh 2 1 0 0 Vlencia 1b 4 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 1 2 0 K.Sager 3b 4 0 1 0
Mreland 1b 3 0 0 1 Heredia cf 2 0 1 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0
Leon c 4 1 1 2 C.Ruiz c 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 Espnosa 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 32 0 5 0
Boston 011 200 000—4
Seattle 000 000 000—0

DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (18), Segura (20), Heredia (7). HR_Leon (6), Devers (1). SF_Moreland (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale W,13-4 7 3 0 0 1 11
Boyer 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Kimbrel S,25-28 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Moore L,1-3 6 2-3 6 4 4 1 3
Rzepczynski 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Sale (Heredia), by Pagan (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ben May; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:53. A_39,797 (47,476).

