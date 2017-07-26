Red Sox 4, Mariners 0

|Boston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Holt rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|C.Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Espnosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Boston
|011
|200
|000—4
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (18), Segura (20), Heredia (7). HR_Leon (6), Devers (1). SF_Moreland (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale W,13-4
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Boyer
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kimbrel S,25-28
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|Moore L,1-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Rzepczynski
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Sale (Heredia), by Pagan (Ramirez).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ben May; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:53. A_39,797 (47,476).
