Red Sox 3, Yankees 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ellsbury cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Holliday dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|a-Gardner ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|b-Headley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|35
|0
|8
|0
|1
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Vazquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Lin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|0
|10
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
|Boston
|002
|001
|00x—3
|8
|0
a-walked for Cooper in the 9th. b-struck out for Torreyes in the 9th.
E_Castro (7). LOB_New York 9, Boston 4. 2B_Gregorius (13), Cooper (1), Bradley Jr. (15). HR_Betts (17), off Tanaka. RBIs_Betts 2 (55), Pedroia (43).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Ellsbury, Judge, Castro, Torreyes, Headley); Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Lin). RISP_New York 0 for 8; Boston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Sanchez, Vazquez, Benintendi. GIDP_Moreland.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Cooper).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 7-9
|7
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|9
|112
|5.33
|Shreve
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.92
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 5-2
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|107
|3.39
|Kimbrel, S, 24-27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:59. A_36,719 (37,499).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.