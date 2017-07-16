501.5
Red Sox 3, Yankees 0

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 11:20 pm 07/16/2017 11:20pm
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ellsbury cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313
Holliday dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .100
a-Gardner ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Torreyes 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .275
b-Headley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Totals 35 0 8 0 1 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .274
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Pedroia 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .307
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Ramirez dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .274
Holt 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Vazquez c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .266
Lin ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Totals 31 3 8 3 0 10
New York 000 000 000—0 8 1
Boston 002 001 00x—3 8 0

a-walked for Cooper in the 9th. b-struck out for Torreyes in the 9th.

E_Castro (7). LOB_New York 9, Boston 4. 2B_Gregorius (13), Cooper (1), Bradley Jr. (15). HR_Betts (17), off Tanaka. RBIs_Betts 2 (55), Pedroia (43).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Ellsbury, Judge, Castro, Torreyes, Headley); Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Lin). RISP_New York 0 for 8; Boston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Sanchez, Vazquez, Benintendi. GIDP_Moreland.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Cooper).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, L, 7-9 7 2-3 8 3 3 0 9 112 5.33
Shreve 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.92
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, W, 5-2 8 7 0 0 0 8 107 3.39
Kimbrel, S, 24-27 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_36,719 (37,499).

