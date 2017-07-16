501.5
Red Sox 3, Yankees 0

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 11:20 pm 07/16/2017 11:20pm
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ellsbry cf 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 4 2 3 2
G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Pedroia 2b 4 0 2 1
Hlliday dh 4 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 1 0
St.Cstr 2b 4 0 1 0 H.Rmirz dh 3 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 1 0
C.Frzer lf 4 0 1 0 Holt 3b 3 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 Vazquez c 3 1 1 0
Gardner ph 0 0 0 0 Lin ss 3 0 0 0
Trreyes 3b 3 0 1 0
Headley ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 0 8 0 Totals 31 3 8 3
New York 000 000 000—0
Boston 002 001 00x—3

E_St.Castro (7). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 9, Boston 4. 2B_Gregorius (13), Cooper (1), Bradley Jr. (15). HR_Betts (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka L,7-9 7 2-3 8 3 3 0 9
Shreve 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Price W,5-2 8 7 0 0 0 8
Kimbrel S,24-27 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_36,719 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

