Red Sox 3, Yankees 0

|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ellsbry cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hlliday dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Frzer lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Headley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|0
|8
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|Boston
|002
|001
|00x—3
E_St.Castro (7). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 9, Boston 4. 2B_Gregorius (13), Cooper (1), Bradley Jr. (15). HR_Betts (17).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka L,7-9
|7
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Shreve
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Price W,5-2
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Kimbrel S,24-27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:59. A_36,719 (37,499).
