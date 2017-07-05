501

Red Sox 11, Rangers 4

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 12:15 am 07/05/2017 12:15am
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 6 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Pedroia 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .301
1-Marrero pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Bogaerts ss 5 0 0 0 1 3 .308
Moreland 1b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .266
Travis 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Ramirez dh 5 2 2 0 0 1 .260
Benintendi lf 5 4 5 6 0 0 .288
Bradley Jr. cf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .284
Vazquez c 5 1 3 1 0 0 .286
Lin 3b-2b 4 0 3 2 1 1 .360
Totals 46 11 19 11 3 9
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .277
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .254
Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .301
a-Gallo ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .191
Beltre dh 5 0 3 0 0 1 .281
Gomez cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .252
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .213
Napoli 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .194
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .226
Kozma 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .119
Totals 37 4 10 4 4 15
Boston 020 231 120—11 19 0
Texas 000 000 031— 4 10 2

a-struck out for Andrus in the 7th.

1-ran for Pedroia in the 7th.

E_Andrus 2 (13). LOB_Boston 11, Texas 10. 2B_Ramirez (11), Benintendi (13), Beltre (9). HR_Benintendi (11), off Darvish; Benintendi (12), off Martinez; Bradley Jr. (11), off Martinez; Napoli (18), off Boyer; DeShields (2), off Scott. RBIs_Pedroia (37), Benintendi 6 (50), Bradley Jr. (36), Vazquez (16), Lin 2 (2), DeShields (13), Napoli 3 (39). SB_Vazquez (4), Lin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Betts 3, Pedroia, Ramirez 2, Bradley Jr.); Texas 5 (Andrus, Gomez 2, Napoli, Gallo). RISP_Boston 8 for 16; Texas 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Betts, Choo. GIDP_Betts.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, W, 4-2 6 6 0 0 2 9 106 4.02
Boyer 2 3 3 3 1 6 43 3.27
Scott 1 1 1 1 1 0 27 3.48
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, L, 6-7 4 1-3 11 7 7 0 4 88 3.56
Martinez 3 2-3 8 4 3 3 3 80 4.56
Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.58

Price pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Boyer 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:56. A_43,267 (48,114).

