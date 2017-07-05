Red Sox 11, Rangers 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|1-Marrero pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.308
|Moreland 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Travis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Ramirez dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Benintendi lf
|5
|4
|5
|6
|0
|0
|.288
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Vazquez c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Lin 3b-2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.360
|Totals
|46
|11
|19
|11
|3
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|a-Gallo ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Beltre dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Gomez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Napoli 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.194
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Kozma 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.119
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|4
|15
|Boston
|020
|231
|120—11
|19
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|031—
|4
|10
|2
a-struck out for Andrus in the 7th.
1-ran for Pedroia in the 7th.
E_Andrus 2 (13). LOB_Boston 11, Texas 10. 2B_Ramirez (11), Benintendi (13), Beltre (9). HR_Benintendi (11), off Darvish; Benintendi (12), off Martinez; Bradley Jr. (11), off Martinez; Napoli (18), off Boyer; DeShields (2), off Scott. RBIs_Pedroia (37), Benintendi 6 (50), Bradley Jr. (36), Vazquez (16), Lin 2 (2), DeShields (13), Napoli 3 (39). SB_Vazquez (4), Lin (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Betts 3, Pedroia, Ramirez 2, Bradley Jr.); Texas 5 (Andrus, Gomez 2, Napoli, Gallo). RISP_Boston 8 for 16; Texas 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Betts, Choo. GIDP_Betts.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 4-2
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|9
|106
|4.02
|Boyer
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|43
|3.27
|Scott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|27
|3.48
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 6-7
|4
|1-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|4
|88
|3.56
|Martinez
|3
|2-3
|8
|4
|3
|3
|3
|80
|4.56
|Barnette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.58
Price pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Boyer 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:56. A_43,267 (48,114).