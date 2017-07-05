Red Sox 11, Rangers 4

|Boston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Beltre dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Travis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|4
|5
|6
|Napoli 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Brdly J cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Chrinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Kozma 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lin 3b-2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|46
|11
|19
|11
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|Boston
|020
|231
|120—11
|Texas
|000
|000
|031—
|4
E_Andrus 2 (13). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Boston 11, Texas 10. 2B_H.Ramirez (11), Benintendi (13), Beltre (9). HR_Benintendi 2 (12), Bradley Jr. (11), DeShields (2), Napoli (18). SB_Vazquez (4), Lin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Price W,4-2
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Boyer
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Scott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Texas
|Darvish L,6-7
|4
|1-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|4
|Martinez
|3
|2-3
|8
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Barnette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Price pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:56. A_43,267 (48,114).