Red Sox 11, Rangers 4

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 12:15 am 07/05/2017 12:15am
Boston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 6 0 0 0 DShelds lf 5 1 2 1
Pedroia 2b 5 0 1 1 Choo rf 4 0 0 0
Marrero pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0
Bgaerts ss 5 0 0 0 Gallo ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 4 2 2 0 Beltre dh 5 0 3 0
Travis 1b 1 0 0 0 Gomez cf 4 1 1 0
H.Rmirz dh 5 2 2 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0
Bnntndi lf 5 4 5 6 Napoli 1b 4 1 1 3
Brdly J cf 5 2 3 1 Chrinos c 3 0 0 0
Vazquez c 5 1 3 1 Kozma 3b-ss 4 0 1 0
Lin 3b-2b 4 0 3 2
Totals 46 11 19 11 Totals 37 4 10 4
Boston 020 231 120—11
Texas 000 000 031— 4

E_Andrus 2 (13). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Boston 11, Texas 10. 2B_H.Ramirez (11), Benintendi (13), Beltre (9). HR_Benintendi 2 (12), Bradley Jr. (11), DeShields (2), Napoli (18). SB_Vazquez (4), Lin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Price W,4-2 6 6 0 0 2 9
Boyer 2 3 3 3 1 6
Scott 1 1 1 1 1 0
Texas
Darvish L,6-7 4 1-3 11 7 7 0 4
Martinez 3 2-3 8 4 3 3 3
Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 2

Price pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:56. A_43,267 (48,114).

