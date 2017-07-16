501.5
Rays 6, Angels 3

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 12:18 am 07/16/2017 12:18am
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 5 1 1 0 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0
Dckrson dh 5 1 4 0 Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 1 Trout cf 3 0 2 0
Mrrison 1b 4 1 1 2 Pujols dh 4 0 1 0
Sza Jr. rf 4 1 1 1 Y.Escbr 3b 4 1 2 0
B.Mller 2b 5 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
Hchvrra ss 4 1 1 0 Vlbuena 1b 4 2 2 3
S.Ptrsn lf 4 1 3 0 Mldnado c 4 0 0 0
Sucre c 4 0 2 2 Pnnngtn 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 39 6 14 6 Totals 33 3 8 3
Tampa Bay 012 100 110—6
Los Angeles 000 000 102—3

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Dickerson 2 (26), S.Peterson (5), Calhoun (12). HR_Morrison (25), Souza Jr. (18), Valbuena 2 (8). SB_M.Smith (12), Dickerson (3). SF_Longoria (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Cobb W,8-6 7 2-3 6 1 1 3 4
Boxberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz 1 2 2 2 0 2
Los Angeles
Ramirez L,8-8 6 8 4 4 1 5
Petit 1 2 1 1 0 0
Middleton 1 3 1 1 0 0
Alvarez 1 1 0 0 1 2

WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:00. A_38,515 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
