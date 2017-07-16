Rays 6, Angels 3

|Tampa Bay
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson dh
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Escbr 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vlbuena 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|S.Ptrsn lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Pnnngtn 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|6
|14
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Tampa Bay
|012
|100
|110—6
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|102—3
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Dickerson 2 (26), S.Peterson (5), Calhoun (12). HR_Morrison (25), Souza Jr. (18), Valbuena 2 (8). SB_M.Smith (12), Dickerson (3). SF_Longoria (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Cobb W,8-6
|7
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Boxberger
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Ramirez L,8-8
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Petit
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Middleton
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:00. A_38,515 (43,250).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.