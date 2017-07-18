Rays 3, Athletics 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .301 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .269 Morrison 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258 Souza Jr. rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Miller dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Beckham 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Plouffe 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Hechavarria ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .265 Sucre c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Totals 34 3 8 3 2 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .224 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .152 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268 Davis lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Maxwell c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Brugman cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Totals 30 2 2 1 3 6

Tampa Bay 011 010 000—3 8 2 Oakland 000 100 001—2 2 0

E_Odorizzi (1), Hechavarria (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Hechavarria (4), Sucre (5), Alonso (15). HR_Souza Jr. (19), off Gossett; Longoria (14), off Gossett; Davis (26), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Longoria 2 (57), Souza Jr. (59), Davis (63). S_Sucre.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Smith, Souza Jr.). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Oakland 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Lowrie. GIDP_Hechavarria.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Alonso).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, W, 6-4 7 1 1 1 2 5 103 4.37 Hunter, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 1.88 Colome, S, 27-31 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 3.80 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gossett, L, 1-5 7 7 3 3 1 3 98 5.79 Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 5.59 Brady 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.18

WP_Gossett 2, Colome.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:48. A_9,736 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.