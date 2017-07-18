501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rays 3, Athletics 2

Rays 3, Athletics 2

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 1:08 am 07/18/2017 01:08am
Share
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .301
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .269
Morrison 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258
Souza Jr. rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Miller dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Beckham 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Plouffe 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Hechavarria ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .265
Sucre c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 34 3 8 3 2 4
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .224
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .152
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Davis lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Maxwell c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Brugman cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Totals 30 2 2 1 3 6
Tampa Bay 011 010 000—3 8 2
Oakland 000 100 001—2 2 0

E_Odorizzi (1), Hechavarria (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Hechavarria (4), Sucre (5), Alonso (15). HR_Souza Jr. (19), off Gossett; Longoria (14), off Gossett; Davis (26), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Longoria 2 (57), Souza Jr. (59), Davis (63). S_Sucre.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Smith, Souza Jr.). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Oakland 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Lowrie. GIDP_Hechavarria.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Alonso).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, W, 6-4 7 1 1 1 2 5 103 4.37
Hunter, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 1.88
Colome, S, 27-31 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 3.80
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gossett, L, 1-5 7 7 3 3 1 3 98 5.79
Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 5.59
Brady 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.18

WP_Gossett 2, Colome.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:48. A_9,736 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?