Rays 3, Athletics 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Morrison 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Beckham 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Plouffe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.224
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Davis lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Maxwell c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Brugman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Totals
|30
|2
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Tampa Bay
|011
|010
|000—3
|8
|2
|Oakland
|000
|100
|001—2
|2
|0
E_Odorizzi (1), Hechavarria (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Hechavarria (4), Sucre (5), Alonso (15). HR_Souza Jr. (19), off Gossett; Longoria (14), off Gossett; Davis (26), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Longoria 2 (57), Souza Jr. (59), Davis (63). S_Sucre.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Smith, Souza Jr.). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Oakland 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Lowrie. GIDP_Hechavarria.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Alonso).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 6-4
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|103
|4.37
|Hunter, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.88
|Colome, S, 27-31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.80
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gossett, L, 1-5
|7
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|98
|5.79
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|5.59
|Brady
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.18
WP_Gossett 2, Colome.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:48. A_9,736 (37,090).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.