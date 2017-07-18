501.5
Rays 3, Athletics 2

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 1:08 am 07/18/2017 01:08am
Tampa Bay Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 4 1 0 0 Joyce rf 2 0 0 0
Dckrson lf 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 1 2 2 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0
Mrrison 1b 3 0 1 0 K.Davis lf 4 1 1 1
Sza Jr. rf 4 1 1 1 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0
B.Mller dh 4 0 0 0 Healy dh 4 0 0 0
Beckham 2b 2 0 0 0 Maxwell c 3 0 0 0
Plouffe 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0
Hchvrra ss 4 0 2 0 Brugman cf 2 0 0 0
Sucre c 3 0 1 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 30 2 2 1
Tampa Bay 011 010 000—3
Oakland 000 100 001—2

E_Odorizzi (1), Hechavarria (2). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Hechavarria (4), Sucre (5), Alonso (15). HR_Longoria (14), Souza Jr. (19), K.Davis (26). S_Sucre (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Odorizzi W,6-4 7 1 1 1 2 5
Hunter H,8 1 0 0 0 1 1
Colome S,27-31 1 1 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Gossett L,1-5 7 7 3 3 1 3
Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 0
Brady 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Gossett 2, Colome.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:48. A_9,736 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

