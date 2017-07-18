Rays 3, Athletics 2

|Tampa Bay
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plouffe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brugman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|2
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|011
|010
|000—3
|Oakland
|000
|100
|001—2
E_Odorizzi (1), Hechavarria (2). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 4. 2B_Hechavarria (4), Sucre (5), Alonso (15). HR_Longoria (14), Souza Jr. (19), K.Davis (26). S_Sucre (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Odorizzi W,6-4
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Hunter H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colome S,27-31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Gossett L,1-5
|7
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brady
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gossett 2, Colome.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:48. A_9,736 (37,090).
