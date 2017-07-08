501.5
Rays 1, Red Sox 0

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 7:03 pm 07/08/2017 07:03pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Pedroia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .308
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
2-Marrero pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Ramirez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Benintendi cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Young lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Leon c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .244
1-Travis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Vazquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Lin 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 31 0 3 0 3 4
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .336
Dickerson dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312
Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Morrison 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Souza Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Miller 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .208
Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Peterson lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Bourjos cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Sucre c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .245
Totals 29 1 6 1 0 7
Boston 000 000 000—0 3 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 00x—1 6 1

1-ran for Leon in the 8th. 2-ran for Moreland in the 9th.

E_Miller (9). LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Moreland (19), Longoria (22). 3B_Smith (2). RBIs_Sucre (21). SB_Longoria (3). SF_Sucre.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Young 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Smith, Dickerson, Morrison 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dickerson, Longoria.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 4-11 8 6 1 1 0 7 111 4.75
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb, W, 7-6 7 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 111 3.75
Colome, S, 24-28 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 30 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Colome 1-0. HBP_Porcello 2 (Peterson,Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:41. A_23,419 (31,042).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

