Rays 1, Red Sox 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|2-Marrero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Benintendi cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Young lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|1-Travis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Vazquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Lin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|31
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Morrison 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Peterson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Bourjos cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|0
|7
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|00x—1
|6
|1
1-ran for Leon in the 8th. 2-ran for Moreland in the 9th.
E_Miller (9). LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Moreland (19), Longoria (22). 3B_Smith (2). RBIs_Sucre (21). SB_Longoria (3). SF_Sucre.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Young 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Smith, Dickerson, Morrison 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Dickerson, Longoria.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 4-11
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|111
|4.75
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 7-6
|7
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|111
|3.75
|Colome, S, 24-28
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Colome 1-0. HBP_Porcello 2 (Peterson,Longoria).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:41. A_23,419 (31,042).
