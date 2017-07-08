Rays 1, Red Sox 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Pedroia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .308 Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260 2-Marrero pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Ramirez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Benintendi cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Young lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Leon c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .244 1-Travis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Vazquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Lin 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Totals 31 0 3 0 3 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .336 Dickerson dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Morrison 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Souza Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Miller 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Peterson lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Bourjos cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Sucre c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .245 Totals 29 1 6 1 0 7

Boston 000 000 000—0 3 0 Tampa Bay 010 000 00x—1 6 1

1-ran for Leon in the 8th. 2-ran for Moreland in the 9th.

E_Miller (9). LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Moreland (19), Longoria (22). 3B_Smith (2). RBIs_Sucre (21). SB_Longoria (3). SF_Sucre.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Young 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Smith, Dickerson, Morrison 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dickerson, Longoria.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Pedroia, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 4-11 8 6 1 1 0 7 111 4.75 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, W, 7-6 7 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 111 3.75 Colome, S, 24-28 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 30 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Colome 1-0. HBP_Porcello 2 (Peterson,Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:41. A_23,419 (31,042).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.