Rangers 5, Royals 3

|Texas
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|L.Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rbinson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gomez cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Napoli ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Texas
|000
|003
|200—5
|Kansas City
|020
|010
|000—3
E_Hosmer (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 6, Kansas City 3. 2B_Merrifield (17), Bonifacio (12). HR_Beltre (8), Napoli (19), A.Escobar (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Perez W,5-6
|7
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Bush H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Claudio S,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Hammel
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Minor L,5-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Alburquerque
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:58. A_35,591 (37,903).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.