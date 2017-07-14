501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rangers 5, Royals 3

Rangers 5, Royals 3

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 11:22 pm 07/14/2017 11:22pm
Share
Texas Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 5 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 2 0
Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 Bnfacio rf 4 0 2 1
Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 L.Cain cf 3 0 0 0
Beltre 3b 3 1 2 3 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0
Chrinos c 4 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 2 0
Rbinson lf 3 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 1 0 0
Gomez cf 3 1 1 0 A.Escbr ss 3 1 1 2
Gallo 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0
Napoli ph-1b 2 1 1 2
Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 32 3 8 3
Texas 000 003 200—5
Kansas City 020 010 000—3

E_Hosmer (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 6, Kansas City 3. 2B_Merrifield (17), Bonifacio (12). HR_Beltre (8), Napoli (19), A.Escobar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Perez W,5-6 7 8 3 3 1 1
Bush H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Claudio S,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Hammel 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 4
Minor L,5-2 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Alburquerque 1 1 0 0 1 0
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:58. A_35,591 (37,903).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?