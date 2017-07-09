Rangers 5, Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin cf 3 0 0 1 2 2 .245 Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .288 Valbuena 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .183 Simmons ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .290 Revere lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .228 a-Espinosa ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .251 Franklin 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .196 b-Cron ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Totals 33 2 7 2 3 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .254 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .304 Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .259 Beltre 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .288 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Gomez cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .248 Lucroy c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .256 Napoli 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .194 Robinson lf 2 1 1 2 2 1 .375 Totals 32 5 10 5 5 8

Los Angeles 010 000 001—2 7 0 Texas 102 002 00x—5 10 0

a-struck out for Revere in the 9th. b-doubled for Franklin in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 8. 2B_Simmons (20), Cron (5), Andrus (21), Mazara (16), Odor (12), Napoli (7). HR_Escobar (6), off Ross; Beltre (7), off Chavez; Robinson (2), off Parker. RBIs_Maybin (21), Escobar (25), Mazara (56), Beltre 2 (27), Robinson 2 (3). CS_Gomez (4), Robinson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Calhoun, Pujols, Revere, Maldonado); Texas 6 (Choo 2, Mazara 2, Odor, Lucroy). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 6; Texas 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Maybin, Beltre.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chavez, L, 5-10 5 7 3 3 2 6 94 4.99 Parker 1 2 2 2 1 2 24 2.58 Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 1.80 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.83 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross, W, 2-1 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 3 94 5.33 Jeffress, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 5.34 Bush 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.55 Claudio 2 2 1 1 0 2 26 2.78

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 1-0. HBP_Ross 2 (Escobar,Franklin). WP_Ross.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:14. A_36,817 (48,114).

