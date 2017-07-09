Rangers 5, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.245
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Valbuena 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Revere lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|a-Espinosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Franklin 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|b-Cron ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Gomez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.248
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Robinson lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.375
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|5
|8
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|001—2
|7
|0
|Texas
|102
|002
|00x—5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Revere in the 9th. b-doubled for Franklin in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 8. 2B_Simmons (20), Cron (5), Andrus (21), Mazara (16), Odor (12), Napoli (7). HR_Escobar (6), off Ross; Beltre (7), off Chavez; Robinson (2), off Parker. RBIs_Maybin (21), Escobar (25), Mazara (56), Beltre 2 (27), Robinson 2 (3). CS_Gomez (4), Robinson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Calhoun, Pujols, Revere, Maldonado); Texas 6 (Choo 2, Mazara 2, Odor, Lucroy). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 6; Texas 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Maybin, Beltre.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chavez, L, 5-10
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|94
|4.99
|Parker
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|24
|2.58
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.80
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.83
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, W, 2-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|94
|5.33
|Jeffress, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|5.34
|Bush
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.55
|Claudio
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|2.78
Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 1-0. HBP_Ross 2 (Escobar,Franklin). WP_Ross.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:14. A_36,817 (48,114).
