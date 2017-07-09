Rangers 5, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Maybin cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Escbr 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Vlbuena 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Gomez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Revere lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Espnosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Napoli 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rbinson lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Frnklin 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|001—2
|Texas
|102
|002
|00x—5
LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 8. 2B_Simmons (20), Cron (5), Andrus (21), Mazara (16), Odor (12), Napoli (7). HR_Y.Escobar (6), Beltre (7), Robinson (2). CS_Gomez (4), Robinson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Chavez L,5-10
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Parker
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|Ross W,2-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Jeffress H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bush
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Claudio
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by Ross (Escobar), by Ross (Franklin). WP_Ross.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:14. A_36,817 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.