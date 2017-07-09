501.5
Rangers 5, Angels 2

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 12:35 am 07/09/2017 12:35am
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Maybin cf 3 0 0 1 Choo dh 5 1 2 0
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 1
Y.Escbr 3b 3 1 1 1 Beltre 3b 4 1 1 2
Vlbuena 1b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0
Simmons ss 4 0 3 0 Gomez cf 2 0 0 0
Revere lf 2 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 1 1 0
Espnosa ph 1 0 0 0 Napoli 1b 4 0 1 0
Mldnado c 4 1 1 0 Rbinson lf 2 1 1 2
Frnklin 2b 2 0 1 0
Cron ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 32 5 10 5
Los Angeles 010 000 001—2
Texas 102 002 00x—5

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 8. 2B_Simmons (20), Cron (5), Andrus (21), Mazara (16), Odor (12), Napoli (7). HR_Y.Escobar (6), Beltre (7), Robinson (2). CS_Gomez (4), Robinson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Chavez L,5-10 5 7 3 3 2 6
Parker 1 2 2 2 1 2
Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Texas
Ross W,2-1 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 3
Jeffress H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bush 1 1 0 0 0 2
Claudio 2 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Ross (Escobar), by Ross (Franklin). WP_Ross.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:14. A_36,817 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

