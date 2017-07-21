Rangers 4, Rays 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.252
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Mazara lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Napoli dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|2-DeShields pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Chirinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Gallo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|3
|5
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|b-Plouffe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|1-Bourjos pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Morrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.257
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Miller dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.202
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Peterson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Souza Jr. ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|1
|12
|Texas
|100
|000
|002
|1—4
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|101
|010
|0—3
|6
|1
a-singled for Peterson in the 10th. b-lined out for Smith in the 10th.
1-ran for Dickerson in the 8th. 2-ran for Lucroy in the 10th.
E_Gallo (10), Morrison (3). LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gallo (12), Dickerson (27). HR_Andrus (12), off Cobb; Choo (14), off Cobb; Miller (4), off Darvish; Dickerson (18), off Darvish; Smith (2), off Darvish. RBIs_Choo 2 (48), Andrus 2 (52), Smith (6), Dickerson (43), Miller (21). SB_Smith (14). S_Gomez.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mazara, Odor); Tampa Bay 2 (Morrison, Ramos). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Gallo, Longoria. GIDP_Choo, Beltre, Hechavarria.
DP_Texas 1 (Chirinos, Andrus, Gallo); Tampa Bay 2 (Beckham, Hechavarria, Morrison), (Beckham, Morrison).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|8
|5
|3
|3
|1
|12
|101
|3.44
|Claudio, W, 2-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.49
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|8
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|99
|3.57
|Colome
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.63
|Boxberger, L, 2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|1.42
Cobb pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:10. A_24,461 (31,042).
