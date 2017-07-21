Rangers 4, Rays 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .252 Andrus ss 5 1 3 2 0 0 .286 Mazara lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Napoli dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .207 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 2-DeShields pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .277 Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Gomez cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Gallo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .192 Totals 35 4 7 4 3 5

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .292 b-Plouffe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Dickerson lf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .315 1-Bourjos pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Morrison 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .257 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Miller dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .202 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Peterson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Souza Jr. ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Hechavarria ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Totals 36 3 6 3 1 12

Texas 100 000 002 1—4 7 1 Tampa Bay 000 101 010 0—3 6 1

a-singled for Peterson in the 10th. b-lined out for Smith in the 10th.

1-ran for Dickerson in the 8th. 2-ran for Lucroy in the 10th.

E_Gallo (10), Morrison (3). LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gallo (12), Dickerson (27). HR_Andrus (12), off Cobb; Choo (14), off Cobb; Miller (4), off Darvish; Dickerson (18), off Darvish; Smith (2), off Darvish. RBIs_Choo 2 (48), Andrus 2 (52), Smith (6), Dickerson (43), Miller (21). SB_Smith (14). S_Gomez.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mazara, Odor); Tampa Bay 2 (Morrison, Ramos). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gallo, Longoria. GIDP_Choo, Beltre, Hechavarria.

DP_Texas 1 (Chirinos, Andrus, Gallo); Tampa Bay 2 (Beckham, Hechavarria, Morrison), (Beckham, Morrison).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish 8 5 3 3 1 12 101 3.44 Claudio, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 0 19 2.49 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 8 5 3 3 0 4 99 3.57 Colome 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.63 Boxberger, L, 2-1 1 1 1 1 2 0 21 1.42

Cobb pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:10. A_24,461 (31,042).

