Rangers 4, Rays 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .252 Andrus ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .291 Mazara lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Beltre 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .280 Napoli dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .204 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .189 Totals 33 4 5 1 1 14

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Souza Jr. rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .272 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .311 Longoria 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .269 Morrison 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .256 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Miller dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200 a-Plouffe ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Beckham 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .262 Smith cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 b-Bourjos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Hechavarria ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .271 Totals 33 3 7 3 4 5

Texas 000 103 000—4 5 0 Tampa Bay 003 000 000—3 7 1

a-grounded out for Miller in the 8th. b-doubled for Smith in the 9th.

E_Smith (3). LOB_Texas 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Andrus (23), Bourjos (5). HR_Andrus (13), off Archer. RBIs_Andrus (53), Souza Jr. (61), Longoria 2 (59).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Beltre, Napoli); Tampa Bay 3 (Souza Jr., Ramos, Plouffe). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Dickerson.

DP_Texas 1 (Beltre, Odor, Lucroy).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W, 5-8 6 4 3 3 3 4 94 3.64 Leclerc, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.14 Kela, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.59 Claudio, S, 4-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 2.42 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer, L, 7-6 7 4 4 1 1 11 108 3.77 Hunter 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.82 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.87

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0. WP_Archer 3.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:56. A_20,568 (31,042).

