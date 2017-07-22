Rangers 4, Rays 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Mazara lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Napoli dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|1
|1
|14
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Souza Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.311
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Morrison 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|a-Plouffe ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Beckham 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Bourjos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|5
|Texas
|000
|103
|000—4
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|003
|000
|000—3
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Miller in the 8th. b-doubled for Smith in the 9th.
E_Smith (3). LOB_Texas 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Andrus (23), Bourjos (5). HR_Andrus (13), off Archer. RBIs_Andrus (53), Souza Jr. (61), Longoria 2 (59).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Beltre, Napoli); Tampa Bay 3 (Souza Jr., Ramos, Plouffe). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Mazara, Dickerson.
DP_Texas 1 (Beltre, Odor, Lucroy).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, W, 5-8
|6
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|94
|3.64
|Leclerc, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.14
|Kela, H, 8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.59
|Claudio, S, 4-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.42
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 7-6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|1
|11
|108
|3.77
|Hunter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.82
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.87
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0. WP_Archer 3.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:56. A_20,568 (31,042).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.