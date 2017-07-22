501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rangers 4, Rays 3

Rangers 4, Rays 3

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 10:17 pm 07/22/2017 10:17pm
Share
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .252
Andrus ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .291
Mazara lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Beltre 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .280
Napoli dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .204
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .189
Totals 33 4 5 1 1 14
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Souza Jr. rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .311
Longoria 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .269
Morrison 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .256
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Miller dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
a-Plouffe ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Beckham 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .262
Smith cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
b-Bourjos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Hechavarria ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .271
Totals 33 3 7 3 4 5
Texas 000 103 000—4 5 0
Tampa Bay 003 000 000—3 7 1

a-grounded out for Miller in the 8th. b-doubled for Smith in the 9th.

E_Smith (3). LOB_Texas 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Andrus (23), Bourjos (5). HR_Andrus (13), off Archer. RBIs_Andrus (53), Souza Jr. (61), Longoria 2 (59).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Beltre, Napoli); Tampa Bay 3 (Souza Jr., Ramos, Plouffe). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Dickerson.

DP_Texas 1 (Beltre, Odor, Lucroy).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, W, 5-8 6 4 3 3 3 4 94 3.64
Leclerc, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.14
Kela, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.59
Claudio, S, 4-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 2.42
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer, L, 7-6 7 4 4 1 1 11 108 3.77
Hunter 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.82
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.87

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0. WP_Archer 3.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:56. A_20,568 (31,042).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?