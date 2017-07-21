Rangers 4, Rays 3, 10 innings,

|Texas
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|M.Smith cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Plouffe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bourjos pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Napoli dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B.Mller dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Chrinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Ptrsn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|Texas
|100
|000
|002
|1—4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|101
|010
|0—3
E_Morrison (3), Gallo (10). DP_Texas 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gallo (12), Dickerson (27). HR_Choo (14), Andrus (12), M.Smith (2), Dickerson (18), B.Miller (4). SB_M.Smith (14). S_Gomez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Darvish
|8
|5
|3
|3
|1
|12
|Claudio W,2-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Cobb
|8
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Colome
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Boxberger L,2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
Cobb pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:10. A_24,461 (31,042).
