Rangers 4, Rays 3, 10 innings,

Texas Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo rf 4 1 1 2 M.Smith cf-lf 4 1 1 1 Andrus ss 5 1 3 2 Plouffe ph 1 0 0 0 Mazara lf 5 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 1 3 1 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 Bourjos pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Napoli dh 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 DShelds pr 0 1 0 0 B.Mller dh 4 1 1 1 Chrinos c 0 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 Gomez cf 3 0 1 0 S.Ptrsn rf 3 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 4 1 1 0 Sza Jr. ph 1 0 1 0 Hchvrra ss 4 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 36 3 6 3

Texas 100 000 002 1—4 Tampa Bay 000 101 010 0—3

E_Morrison (3), Gallo (10). DP_Texas 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gallo (12), Dickerson (27). HR_Choo (14), Andrus (12), M.Smith (2), Dickerson (18), B.Miller (4). SB_M.Smith (14). S_Gomez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Darvish 8 5 3 3 1 12 Claudio W,2-0 2 1 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay Cobb 8 5 3 3 0 4 Colome 1 1 0 0 1 1 Boxberger L,2-1 1 1 1 1 2 0

Cobb pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:10. A_24,461 (31,042).

