Rangers 10, Marlins 4

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 11:11 pm 07/25/2017 11:11pm
Miami Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Grdon 2b 4 2 2 0 Choo dh 5 2 2 2
Stanton rf 5 1 1 0 Andrus ss 5 1 2 1
Yelich cf 4 1 3 4 Mazara rf 5 1 3 1
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 3 0 0 1
Ralmuto dh 2 0 0 0 Napoli 1b 5 1 3 1
T.Moore 1b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 2 1
Ellis c 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 1 1 1
Aviles ss 4 0 2 0 Gomez cf 4 0 0 0
Detrich 3b 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 3 2 2
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 36 10 15 10
Miami 100 030 000— 4
Texas 013 240 00x—10

DP_Miami 2, Texas 1. LOB_Miami 7, Texas 8. 2B_Stanton (21), Yelich 2 (20), Choo (9), Napoli (8). 3B_Andrus (3). HR_Yelich (10), Napoli (22), Odor (20), Gallo 2 (25). SB_D.Gordon (36). SF_Beltre (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Straily L,7-6 4 10 6 6 1 2
Ellington 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Cervenka 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Worley 1 2 0 0 0 0
Texas
Hamels W,5-1 6 6 4 4 2 5
Bush 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kela 1 0 0 0 1 1
Grilli 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Ellington (Lucroy), by Hamels (Ellis), by Cervenka (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:54. A_25,074 (48,114).

