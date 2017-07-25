Rangers 10, Marlins 4

|Miami
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Choo dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Yelich cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Mazara rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ralmuto dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Napoli 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|T.Moore 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ellis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Aviles ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gomez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|36
|10
|15
|10
|Miami
|100
|030
|000—
|4
|Texas
|013
|240
|00x—10
DP_Miami 2, Texas 1. LOB_Miami 7, Texas 8. 2B_Stanton (21), Yelich 2 (20), Choo (9), Napoli (8). 3B_Andrus (3). HR_Yelich (10), Napoli (22), Odor (20), Gallo 2 (25). SB_D.Gordon (36). SF_Beltre (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Straily L,7-6
|4
|10
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Ellington
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Cervenka
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Worley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Hamels W,5-1
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Bush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kela
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grilli
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Ellington (Lucroy), by Hamels (Ellis), by Cervenka (Odor).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:54. A_25,074 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.