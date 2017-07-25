Rangers 10, Marlins 4

Miami Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 4 2 2 0 Choo dh 5 2 2 2 Stanton rf 5 1 1 0 Andrus ss 5 1 2 1 Yelich cf 4 1 3 4 Mazara rf 5 1 3 1 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 3 0 0 1 Ralmuto dh 2 0 0 0 Napoli 1b 5 1 3 1 T.Moore 1b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 2 1 Ellis c 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 1 1 1 Aviles ss 4 0 2 0 Gomez cf 4 0 0 0 Detrich 3b 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 3 2 2 Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 36 10 15 10

Miami 100 030 000— 4 Texas 013 240 00x—10

DP_Miami 2, Texas 1. LOB_Miami 7, Texas 8. 2B_Stanton (21), Yelich 2 (20), Choo (9), Napoli (8). 3B_Andrus (3). HR_Yelich (10), Napoli (22), Odor (20), Gallo 2 (25). SB_D.Gordon (36). SF_Beltre (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Straily L,7-6 4 10 6 6 1 2 Ellington 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 Cervenka 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Worley 1 2 0 0 0 0 Texas Hamels W,5-1 6 6 4 4 2 5 Bush 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kela 1 0 0 0 1 1 Grilli 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Ellington (Lucroy), by Hamels (Ellis), by Cervenka (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:54. A_25,074 (48,114).

